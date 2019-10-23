We will be seeing a lot more of Cardi B on the big screen next year! The Grammy winning rapper is cozying up to Vin Diesel, who teased that her next role in a major motion picture franchise is coming up FAST!

Yes, you guessed it — Cardi B, 27, will be adding her zesty personality to the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 film! Vin Diesel, 52, giggled with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper while the two chilled on set across the pond in The U.K. “Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9,” the hunky action star said in an Instagram video on Tuesday, October 22, while Cardi made funny faces in the background. “I know I’m exhausted. We gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there.”

The mother-of-one dropped a big claim about Fast 9, slated to be released in May 2020. “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one,” she admitted. Their costar Jordana Brewster, 39, was thrilled at Cardi being part of their Fast & Furious family, writing “Yaaaaaasssssssssssssssss” in the comments section along with several raising hand emojis.

Fast 9 adding Cardi might be a strategic plan as a major star won’t be returning. Costar Tyrese, 40, said on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, October 23, that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 47, won’t be part of Fast 9. That may not be too surprising given the fall out the WWE star had with Vin while filming The Fate and The Furious. Their feud centered on a disagreement about professionalism that once led to a confrontation!

The F&F drama goes beyond its leading men. OG cast member Michelle Rodriguez, who has been the only constant female alongside Jordana since the franchise began many years ago, has been critical about the lack of women in their films, so much so that she’s threatened to leave if things don’t change! “I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one,” she said on Instagram in June 2017. “Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & I’m grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love.”

Cardi enjoyed a successful transition to the big screen earlier this year when she made her debut in the film Hustlers. The movie, which costars Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Constance Wu, 37, earned her rave reviews. Will she experience the same type of pizazz for Fast 9?