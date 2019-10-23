See Pics
Hollywood Life

Bella Thorne Becomes A ‘Disco Queen’ With Huge Pink Wig & Wild Makeup

Bella Thorne
Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock
Bella Thorne Bella Thorne out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017
Bella Thorne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Joker' at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy Film Festival 2019 Joker Red Carpet, Venice, Italy - 27 Aug 2019
Bella Thorne 'Joker' premiere, 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 31 Aug 2019
Bella Thorne and boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo are seen during the 67th Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Pictured: Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo Ref: SPL5112143 310819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Switzerland Rights View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
Evening Writer

Bella Thorne is taking Halloween costume suggestions! As a trial run, the actress created a look suitable for a dance floor in the ’70s — but she’s considering dressing up as an ex for the real deal.

Get brainstorming, because Bella Thorne needs a Halloween costume. In the meantime, the 22-year-old actress warmed up for the spooky holiday with a beauty look that basically transformed her into one of John Travolta’s backup dancers in Saturday Night Fever — only much pinker. Demanding the most attention was a giant pink afro, which the Disney alum complemented with lipstick hearts drawn around her eyes, metallic purple lipstick and a strapless red polka-dotted top. “Disco queen 😍 what should I be for Halloween,” Bella captioned the photos, which she shared to Instagram on Oct. 23!

Bella asked, and her fans answered. “You should be Tana Mongeau,” one follower suggested, referring to Bella’s ex (she confirmed her split from the famous YouTuber in Feb. 2019). The idea had already dawned on Bella. “Hahaha I was thinking that,” the Midnight Sun star replied. If Bella dressed up as her ex — mind you, they’ve engaged in a Twitter war before — she would win Halloween 2019. Bella also took a liking to another costume suggestion. “Be pennywise sister,” a different fan commented, referring to the carnivorous clown in It. Bella’s a fan of Stephen King’s character, because she replied, “pennywise😍😍.”

Whatever’s the final pick for Bella’s Halloween costume, we know it’ll be something to marvel at. She’s known for pushing boundaries, like when Bella posed topless in a mirror selfie, shared on Oct. 22! The Midnight Sun star also opted out of wearing a shirt when she cuddled in bed with her new girlfriend, Alex Martini, as seen in an Instagram post shared on Oct. 7.

View this post on Instagram

Disco queen 😍 what should I be for Halloween

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne likes a fan’s idea of dressing up as her ex, Tana Mongeau, for Halloween! (Instagram/@bellathorne)

Bella’s a fan of the horror genre, because she dressed up as Tiffany Valentine — Chucky’s evil bride — for Halloween 2018. Her ex-boyfriend, Mod Sun, accompanied the actress as Chucky. We’ll have to wait and see if Bella will opt for another couple’s costume this year, now that she’sin relationships with Alex and singer Benjamin Mascolo!