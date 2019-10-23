See Pic
Ammika Harris Shows Off Her Long Legs In A Baggy Top Amid Pregnancy Rumors

ammika harris jersey outfit
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Lucky 13! Ammika Harris donned a glittery jersey with the number 13 fashioned on it, as rumors continue to swirl that she is pregnant with Chris Brown’s baby.

Ammika Harris, 26, is sparkling — literally! Ammika took to her Instagram account on Oct. 23 to show off her toned legs and sparkling style as fans continue to speculate whether or not she is pregnant. In the photo, Ammika wore a black, white and grey sequined jersey with the number 13 on the chest and shoulder, while donning a pair of black shorts with the Fashion Nova top. “13, glad it ain’t Friday,” Ammika quipped in the caption of her post. Chris Brown‘s, 30, rumored partner crossed her legs in the pic, while her oversized jersey draped over her midsection, fueling rumors that Ammika is expecting her and Chris’s baby.

Unconfirmed pregnancy rumors started to spiral in June 2019, leading fans to wonder if the two were really together. Now, there’s some evidence to suggest that the pair are back in each other’s lives in a major way. Chris’ made a grand gesture to Ammika, by having a picture of her face —  inspired by her Sept. 22 Instagram post — spray painted right onto the side of his tour bus, while making a stop in San Antonio, TX! Chris shared a snap of the gigantic mural to his Instagram story on Oct. 9, writing, “WE GONE FLIP DIS BUS 🔥.” Ammika was extremely flattered, as she reposted the art to her own Instagram story writing, “AMAZING…Literally blushing right now.”

Of course, that wasn’t the only sign that the two were getting cozy again. On Oct. 11, Ammika shared a painting she finished that she was really “proud” of. Naturally, Chris chimed in to comment on her pic, writing, “You are so dope,” in all caps. “Bout time you started painting again. Now my partner in crime is back,” was his second comment he left, before leaving a final, “I’m proud of you babe,” on her post.

While it might seem like Chris and Ammika are really together, there have been some signs that their interactions could just be all flirtation. Along with leaving flirty comments on Ammika’s Instgram, he has also left a few on his ex Rihanna‘s, 31, as well, specifically an Instagram post of the “Work” singer in lingerie from Sept. 19. Either way, Chris and Ammika are clearly on good terms. The two were first linked together in 2015, and romance rumors heated up again after their trip to Paris in Jan. 2019. However, Chris was later rumored to be dating model Indyamarie Pelton, 25, by April, until the first report of Ammika’s alleged pregnancy broke roughly two months later.