Ammika Harris Shows Off Her Long Legs In A Baggy Top Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Lucky 13! Ammika Harris donned a glittery jersey with the number 13 fashioned on it, as rumors continue to swirl that she is pregnant with Chris Brown’s baby.

Ammika Harris, 26, is sparkling — literally! Ammika took to her Instagram account on Oct. 23 to show off her toned legs and sparkling style as fans continue to speculate whether or not she is pregnant. In the photo, Ammika wore a black, white and grey sequined jersey with the number 13 on the chest and shoulder, while donning a pair of black shorts with the Fashion Nova top. “13, glad it ain’t Friday,” Ammika quipped in the caption of her post. Chris Brown‘s, 30, rumored partner crossed her legs in the pic, while her oversized jersey draped over her midsection, fueling rumors that Ammika is expecting her and Chris’s baby.

Unconfirmed pregnancy rumors started to spiral in June 2019, leading fans to wonder if the two were really together. Now, there’s some evidence to suggest that the pair are back in each other’s lives in a major way. Chris’ made a grand gesture to Ammika, by having a picture of her face — inspired by her Sept. 22 Instagram post — spray painted right onto the side of his tour bus, while making a stop in San Antonio, TX! Chris shared a snap of the gigantic mural to his Instagram story on Oct. 9, writing, “WE GONE FLIP DIS BUS 🔥.” Ammika was extremely flattered, as she reposted the art to her own Instagram story writing, “AMAZING…Literally blushing right now.”

Of course, that wasn’t the only sign that the two were getting cozy again. On Oct. 11, Ammika shared a painting she finished that she was really “proud” of. Naturally, Chris chimed in to comment on her pic, writing, “You are so dope,” in all caps. “Bout time you started painting again. Now my partner in crime is back,” was his second comment he left, before leaving a final, “I’m proud of you babe,” on her post.

While it might seem like Chris and Ammika are really together, there have been some signs that their interactions could just be all flirtation. Along with leaving flirty comments on Ammika’s Instgram, he has also left a few on his ex Rihanna‘s, 31, as well, specifically an Instagram post of the “Work” singer in lingerie from Sept. 19. Either way, Chris and Ammika are clearly on good terms. The two were first linked together in 2015, and romance rumors heated up again after their trip to Paris in Jan. 2019. However, Chris was later rumored to be dating model Indyamarie Pelton, 25, by April, until the first report of Ammika’s alleged pregnancy broke roughly two months later.