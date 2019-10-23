Alex Morgan Pregnant: Soccer Star Expecting 1st Child With Servando Carrasco

Three months after co-captaining the USWNT to a World Cup soccer win, Alex Morgan is celebrating more great news, as she’s expecting a baby girl with husband Servando Carrasco.

2019 really is Alex Morgan‘s year. As if leading the U.S. Women’s National Team to a FIFA World Cup win wasn’t enough of a celebration, now she’s expecting her first child! The 30-year-old soccer pro announced via Instagram on Oct. 23 that she and her Los Angeles Galaxy star husband Servando Carrasco, 31, are going to be first time parents. In a beachside photo she’s seen in a pink halter dress holding a sign over her baby bump that read “Baby girl April 2020,” while Servando has is arm around her as the two held up a baby onesie with “Ready or not” written on the front and arrows pointing at both the mother and father to be. One thing is for sure, this baby girl is going to have soccer in her future with such incredible athletes for parents.

“We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon,” Alex captioned the pic, along with a photo of the couple holding little baby Nike sneakers and another romantic shot of them holding hands in the sand as the sun set on the beach. You can see those pics here.