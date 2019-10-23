Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Alex Morgan Pregnant: Soccer Star Expecting 1st Child With Servando Carrasco

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Alex Morgan, a member of the U.S women's national soccer team, accepts the award for best female athlete at the ESPY Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 ESPY Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Jul 2019
American soccer player Alex Morgan is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Alex Morgan Ref: SPL5103427 110719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
American soccer player Alex Morgan is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Alex Morgan Ref: SPL5103427 110719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
United States forward Alex Morgan listens to the national anthem prior to her women's international friendly soccer match against France at the Oceane stadium in Le Havre, France US Soccer, Le Havre, France - 19 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Three months after co-captaining the USWNT to a World Cup soccer win, Alex Morgan is celebrating more great news, as she’s expecting a baby girl with husband Servando Carrasco.

2019 really is Alex Morgan‘s year. As if leading the U.S. Women’s National Team to a FIFA World Cup win wasn’t enough of a celebration, now she’s expecting her first child! The 30-year-old soccer pro announced via Instagram on Oct. 23 that she and her Los Angeles Galaxy star husband Servando Carrasco, 31, are going to be first time parents. In a beachside photo she’s seen in a pink halter dress holding a sign over her baby bump that read “Baby girl April 2020,” while Servando has is arm around her as the two held up a baby onesie with “Ready or not” written on the front and arrows pointing at both the mother and father to be. One thing is for sure, this baby girl is going to have soccer in her future with such incredible athletes for parents.

“We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet. Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon,” Alex captioned the pic, along with a photo of the couple holding little baby Nike sneakers and another romantic shot of them holding hands in the sand as the sun set on the beach. You can see those pics here.

 