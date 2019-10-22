Wendy Williams Urges Teresa Giudice To Divorce Joe Amid Deportation Case: She ‘Deserves A Nice Man’

Wendy Williams admitted that she was one of the only people in her morning meeting that didn’t think it was odd that Teresa Giudice isn’t in Italy with Joe after his ICE custody release. The host thinks it’s time for the ‘RHONJ’ to move on for good!

Wendy Williams thinks Teresa Giudice “deserves” to divorce Joe Giudice as he faces deportation to Italy. Following his October 11 release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, the father of four, 47, flew to his native Italy, where he was granted permission to stay with family as he continues to appeal his deportation order abroad. Many fans and critics, including Wendy’s ‘Hot Topics’ staff, found it a bit odd that Teresa, 47, didn’t fly to Italy to be by Joe’s side. However, the talk show host, 55, disagrees.

“People in my ‘Hot Topics’ meeting said they found it odd that she’s not in Italy with him. I said, ‘For what?'”, Wendy said on her October 22 show. “This isn’t a break for the kids from school. The kids are in school, she lives in New Jersey… This is indicative of a woman that apparently doesn’t want to be married anymore, in my mind,” the newly single host continued, noting that this is a make or break time for Teresa and Joe’s marriage.

“Your husband’s been deported, you have four kids together, you both did crimes and you did the time. Either this is going to bring you together or separate you totally,” she went off. Wendy explained that she believes all signs point to a divorce for the longtime couple, which she said is “well deserved for Teresa.”

Why? — “She’s still beautiful, she’s still a bodybuilder and she’s still juicy. She can meet a nice man who already has kids so he can take her out,” Wendy argued, adding, “I say divorce!”

Joe completed his 41-month prison sentence for fraud in March. From there, he was immediately placed in ICE custody as he faced deportation to his native, Italy. Now, the reality star is appealing his deportation order, and will remain in Italy until a final verdict is reached. Teresa previously made it clear during the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she will divorce Joe, should he get deported. The couple shares daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

As previously reported, Joe and and Teresa both pled guilty to multiple charges of fraud in 2014. They were given consecutive sentences, with Teresa having served her time behind bars first. She was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, which started in January 2015. The mother of four was released early in December of that same year.