Wendy Williams Not Impressed With Meghan Markle’s New Interview: ‘No One Feels Sorry For You’

Wendy Williams had some choice words for Meghan Markle after the new mother opened up about the struggles of being in the royal spotlight. In a preview for ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, admitted that early on in her relationship with Prince Harry, 35, her British friends warned her about the tabloid scrutiny she would face if she were to continue to be with him. As a result, Meghan added that she “very naively” paid no mind to the warnings.

The host then played a clip from Meghan’s interview where the Duchess of Sussex said how she “didn’t get it,” when it came to the warnings she received about the British press. Meghan explained during the interview: “I very naively — I’m an American we don’t have that there — said, ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense! I’m not in tabloids!’ I didn’t get it.” — To that, Wendy replied, “Yes you did,” on her show.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Duchess Meghan describes “really challenging” time as a new royal and mom in spotlight. @ABonTV has more. https://t.co/3G66colRU6 pic.twitter.com/K5kZI94QrP — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 18, 2019

“You knew exactly what you were doing,” the host said before she applauded Meghan on how she handled the interview.

Nonetheless, Wendy added, “You knew what you were doing… Meghan, don’t be surprised the paparazzi are everywhere, because you’re a royal. They weren’t following you when you were on ‘Suits’ because no one knew who you were… Meghan, no one feels sorry for you, you know what you signed up for, girl!”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air in the U.S. on Wednesday, October 23. at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The ITV film will center around the couple’s recently concluded 10-day tour of southern Africa.