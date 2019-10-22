News
Hollywood Life

Wendy Williams Not Impressed With Meghan Markle’s New Interview: ‘No One Feels Sorry For You’

Wendy Williams & Meghan Markle
REX/Shutterstock
Wendy Williams Circle of Sisters Expo, Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, USA - 29 Sep 2018
New York, NY - Wendy Williams wows in white and black while out in a sheer dress. Wendy looks great as she is seen making her way down the street. Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wendy Williams Puts On A Busty Display In a Unique Pattern Dress As She Leaves Andy Cohen‚Äôs Radio Show At Sirius XM Radio In NYC Pictured: Wendy Williams Ref: SPL5108908 120819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wendy Williams and her estranged cheating ex-husband Kevin Hunter are desperate to keep their “legacy” alive. According to reports, Kevin is returning as the talk show host’s business manager amid their relationship issues. Wendy is pictured this morning exiting her Studios after taping her daily show. Wendy and Kevin have also listed their sprawling New Jersey home for sale at $1.895 million. Pictured: Wendy Williams BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Wendy Williams spared no mercy for Meghan Markle when she dissected the new mom’s emotional interview about life as a royal. The host thinks the Duchess of Sussex ‘knew what she was getting into’ when she married Prince Harry.

Wendy Williams had some choice words for Meghan Markle after the new mother opened up about the struggles of being in the royal spotlight. In a preview for ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the Duchess of Sussex, 38, admitted that early on in her relationship with Prince Harry, 35, her British friends warned her about the tabloid scrutiny she would face if she were to continue to be with him. As a result, Meghan added that she “very naively” paid no mind to the warnings.

While many fans and even royal critics sympathized with Meghan after her candid interview, Wendy did not. The talk show host, 55, went off about Meghan’s interview on her October 22 show and even said Meghan should dump the friend who warned her about Harry. “You know who warned her? Some hatin’ a** girl,” Wendy declared, adding that the friend is a “hater and needs to be dismissed.” Wendy went even went as far as to suggest that “Meghan’s lying” for the public to “give her sympathy.”

The host then played a clip from Meghan’s interview where the Duchess of Sussex said how she “didn’t get it,” when it came to the warnings she received about the British press. Meghan explained during the interview: “I very naively — I’m an American we don’t have that there — said, ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense! I’m not in tabloids!’ I didn’t get it.” — To that, Wendy replied, “Yes you did,” on her show.

 

“You knew exactly what you were doing,” the host said before she applauded Meghan on how she handled the interview.

Nonetheless, Wendy added, “You knew what you were doing… Meghan, don’t be surprised the paparazzi are everywhere, because you’re a royal. They weren’t following you when you were on ‘Suits’ because no one knew who you were… Meghan, no one feels sorry for you, you know what you signed up for, girl!”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will air in the U.S. on Wednesday, October 23. at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The ITV film will center around the couple’s recently concluded 10-day tour of southern Africa.