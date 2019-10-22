‘Teen Mom’ Star Ashley Jones Teases Another Split With Bar, A New BF & Season 2 Drama

Ashley will reconcile with her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Bar, when ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ returns on Oct. 22, but it doesn’t sound like it’ll last for very long.

When Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant wrapped its first season in Dec. 2018, Ashley Jones was on the verge of getting back together with her troubled on-again/off-again boyfriend, Bar, after a painful split and his brief stint in jail. Her family was disappointed with her decision to take him back, but fortunately for them, a lot has changed since then. MTV’s current log line for Season 2 says Ashley “reconciles with ex-boyfriend Bar”, however, MTV also recently tweeted out a sneak peek at Season 2, which shows Ashley getting intimate with another man (see that below). So does this mean she and Bar split again? Is she dating someone new? HollywoodLife asked Ashley those exact questions when we spoke to her during an EXCLUSIVE interview.

While Ashley wouldn’t exactly confirm she and Bar split, she did tell us, “Bar will always be the father of my child and I think for the rest of our lives we’re going to have to work together on being the best parents that we can be.” And even when we mentioned the sneak peek clip that MTV shared, Ashley still remained coy about a possible new love interest. She said, “I think you will see how things play out [on TV] and you’ll just have to see.”

It sounds like a split to us! But don’t worry about Bar’s feelings getting hurt — when we asked Ashley how Bar might feel about her dating someone new, she told us, “I think Bar and I have a very clear understanding of where we are and we respect each other’s space.” Fair enough, right?

There's always more to the story. Ashley's continues when Teen Mom: #YoungAndPregnant returns Tuesday, October 22nd on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/SlDcMqTx3u — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 9, 2019

As far the rest of Season 2 is concerned, Ashley teased, “I think I do a tremendous amount of growing this season and I think it’d just be in everyone’s [best] interest to tune in and watch and just see.”

Side note: We also asked Ashley how she felt about her former Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant co-star, Jade Cline, joining Teen Mom 2, and whether or not she was excited for her, and her answer was very telling — “Sure,” she said.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant returns with all-new episodes on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 9pm on MTV!