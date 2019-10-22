Selena Gomez Rocks Sexy White Slip Dress & Plays Piano While Teasing New Song

We can’t wait any longer! Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to tease her upcoming song, ‘Lose You To Love Me,’ with a beautiful clip that will give fans goosebumps.

It’s almost here! Selena Gomez, 27, teased her upcoming song, ‘Lose You To Love Me’ on her Instagram page on Oct. 22 with a beautiful clip that could be from the song’s music video. In the post, the “Hands To Myself” songstress sits at a piano, playing chords in succession. The black and white clip is lit so perfectly, fans can barley see Selena’s face while her beautiful black hair falls over her shoulders and down her back. While at the piano, Selena wears a simple, white slip dress with a matching sweater wrapped around her lower back and the sleeves just covering her lower arms and wrists. The video also cuts to black and one point, featuring Selena’s name, then featuring the title of the ballad: “Lose You To Love Me.” “Tonight. 9 pm PT/ 12 am ET/ 4 am GMT,” she captioned the post.

Fans have been freaking out about the song since the pop star took to Instagram on Oct. 18, finally sharing with her fans the title of her new, solo track. Selena even showed the album art for the song, featuring a tattered black and white photo of Selena looking at the camera, totally wide-eyed. Naturally, fans started reading into the song’s title and went all over social media sharing their thoughts that the ballad could be about Selena’s old flame, Justin Bieber, 25. “Looking forward to hearing Selena Gomez’ new song,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “Based on the title “Lose you to love me” I’m pretty sure this song is about Justin Bieber.”

And they weren’t the only ones to think so! Another fan chimed in on Twitter to add to the conversation, writing, “Justin Bieber stans crying because Selena Gomez’s new song might be about him. But his whole discography is about her, he is still googling her name to see her outfit and even his own wife is obsessed with her so stfu. He might get exposed and y’all are scared.” Whoa! Of course, fans definitely have a lot of reasons to believe that Selena could have written the song about Justin, as the pair had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship from 2011-2018.

Justin went on to marry supermodel Hailey Baldwin, 22, and the couple had their second wedding ceremony on Sept. 30 surrounded by family and friends. Despite the major news, Selena was apparently “thriving” amidst the couples’ nuptials. “She’s taken charge of her health and has been very consistent with all the important stuff like her nutrition and her sleep and her physical activity so her health is very stable right now. And emotionally she’s thriving,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Oct. 5. Clearly, Selena’s been incredibly hard at work too, and fans will finally be able to hear her new song tonight!