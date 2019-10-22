At least she wasn’t going commando! Rita Ora wore a red gown with a high slit to a London event and when she opened her dress to show off her legs, her Spanx underwear were on display.

Singer Rita Ora has suffered her share of wardrobe malfunctions over the years and she just added another to the list. The 28-year-old donned a gorgeous red gown following a performance at the Cartier London celebration which went down at hotspot The Chiltern Firehouse. By her standards, Rita was pretty darn covered up as the dress had long sleeves that led to a billowing long skirt. But she added some sexy with a keyhole front showing her cleavage and a skirt slit that went practically up to her waistline, which came open showing her Spanx.

On the upside, at least Rita had underwear on so that the wardrobe malfunction wasn’t terribly embarrassing. The nude Spanx showed when she pulled the fabric of her skirt back with her hand to show off her legs and sexy red shiny boots. A good portion of the Spanx undies became visible, and when she bent over slightly, the top of the shapewear could be seen just under her braless keyhole front.

Rita has racked up her share of wardrobe malfunctions, some caused by the choice of gown she selected and others by Mother Nature. In Nov. of 2018 she wore a sheer but covered up pleated knee-length gown to the Cartier’s Precious Cargo event in Sydney Australia. It photographed beautifully on the red carpet, but as she walked away a huge gust of wind blew up the back, baring her booty.

But some of Rita’s wardrobe malfunctions are of her own making. Like tonight where she pulled the slit open to flash her leg and ended up exposing too much, she did the same thing at the 2014 Met Gala. She wore a gorgeous gown with a white tulle skirt and yet another slit that went up to her hoo-ha. She pulled it back to pose for pics on the iconic Met stairs and ended up flashing her undies in the process.