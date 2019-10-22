Bow tells her parents about the upcoming Sadie Hawkins dance in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 22 episode of ‘Mixed-ish.’ Bow is pumped but Johan’s reveal leaves Bow a little scared.

Bow, Johan, and Santamonica arrive home from school and Bow has exciting news for her parents. “Sadie Hawkins is this Friday and I know what you’re thinking, it’s not a sick girl. It’s a dance where girls ask boys,” Bow says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of Mixed-ish. Johan is planning on getting asked to the dance and believes he has a sure-fire way to get asked — by hanging out and whistling in the girls’ bathroom. His parents quickly advise against that.

“It’s not fair they don’t let kindergarteners go,” a bummed Santamonica says. Harrison knows just the thing to cheer her up. He tells her that they’ll go on a “fancy date the night of that dance.” The very sassy Santamonica says she’ll have to check her calendar.

Bow adds, “And I can pick any boy I want.” Johan chimes in, “As long as they haven’t been asked in the holdout for somebody better and don’t say no.” Bow is understandably a little scared. “They can say no?” she asks her parents. Santamonica quips, “I mean, to you!” Alicia gives Santamonica a look. “What? She’s frumpy,” Santamonica says.

The synopsis for the Oct. 22 episode reads: “It’s time for the Johnson kids’ first school dance, but before Bow can dance the night away, she’ll have to consider the social impact of her date choice. Johan finds an outfit for the dance and discovers his love of fashion, while Santamonica spends some time with Harrison.” Mixed-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.