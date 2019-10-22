Miley Cyrus Wears Nothing Underneath See-Through Tank Top As Cody Simpson Romance Heats Up

Miley Cyrus has one love besides Cody Simpson right now: sexy mirror selfies. Miley posed for another mirror pic in her bathroom wearing the sheerest of white tank tops, leaving fans’ jaws on the floor!

While Cody Simpson‘s away, Miley Cyrus will play. The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, professed her rekindled love for sexy mirror selfies by posting a series of shots on Instagram that left absolutely nothing to the imagination. In the photos, taken in her (very nice and clean) bathroom, Miley is wearing only a tiny pair of distressed denim shorts and a cropped white tank top. Did we mention yet that her top is completely see-through? It’s very apparent from the harsh bathroom lighting that Miley’s not wearing anything underneath her shirt, and her nipples are 100% visible. Say it with us, louder in the back: she’s just being Miley! Instagram has yet to take down her photos somehow, so while they’re still available, check out the pics below. Warning: they are very NSFW.

Explicit content aside, Miley’s pics are actually super cute, too. If you swipe right through her photoset, you can see pics of Miley taking her outfit outside in the sunshine to play her sparkly guitar and read the book Becoming Supernatural. She captioned the photos, “I’m getting more basic by the day. The only thing the “new me” loves more than a mirror selfie is a self timed one.” God, she’s taking it all the way back to our Myspace days. Fans were obviously smitten with Miley’s smokin’ hot pics, and flocked to the comments to tell her. Aside from leaving the flame and heart-eyes emojis all over the comments section, fans said things like, “Queen of nipples,” and “omg you’re so beautiful 😭” One fan pointed out that her tank top looked a lot like the one that she wore back in the day for her “Wrecking Ball” music video!

Miley clearly isn’t sweating the drama that happened earlier that day on Instagram. Lindsay Lohan attacked Cody, who used to date her younger sister, Ali Lohan, telling him he was “settling” for Miley. She’s since deleted the post, but not soon enough.

Miley’s totally missing her new boyfriend while he’s on the road right now. Fresh off winning The Masked Singer Australia (starring his apparent nemesis Lindsay), Cody’s still in the country doing press. But she’s keeping him close at hand — literally — by wearing a “CS” ring. So cute!