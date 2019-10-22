Miley Cyrus Shows Love To Cody Simpson While They’re Apart By Wearing his Custom ‘CS’ Ring

Just weeks into her relationship with Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus is already rockin’ her man’s accessories! She sported a ring with his initials on it in an Instagram post on Oct. 21.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is wearing her man’s initials on her hand! The singer posted a series of mirror selfies on Instagram on Oct. 21, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that one of the rings she’s wearing on her middle finger sports the initials ‘C.S.,’ along with a lightning bolt. Yep, you guessed it — the C.S. is for none other than Cody Simpson! In fact, the ring actually is Cody’s. The ring designer, Cort Jewellery, posted another one of Miley’s selfies with the caption, “When you wake up and freak out to see Miley Cyrus wearing the custom ring you made Cody Simpson.”

Cody is currently in Australia for work, so he and Miley are spending some time apart, but she’s clearly managing to keep him close by by rocking his bling! Miley admitted on her Oct. 20 Instagram Live that this is the first time she and Cody have been apart since they got together at the beginning of October, so it’s a new phase in their whirlwind relationship that they’re exploring. Miley and Cody have known each other for years now — they even had their first kiss way back in 2015! — but things are really heating up between them now.

Over the summer, Miley and Liam Hemsworth ended their relationship after less than one year of marriage and more than ten years (on and off) together (they were broken up during her and Cody’s 2015 hookup). Miley didn’t take long to move on with Kaitlynn Carter in August, but their romance was short-lived, and they split just six weeks later at the end of September.

Miley and Cody were first seen together just days after that. They’ve been inseparable ever since, and are even officially calling each other ‘boyfriend’ and ‘girlfriend’ already. The two have NOT been shy about flaunting their love on social media and out in public, either, but we’ll have to see if the honeymoon phase lasts for them!