Maren Morris Pregnant: Country Singer Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris is going to be a first time mom! The country star announced that she’s expecting her first child with husband of one year Ryan Hurd and even revealed the gender of her baby.

2019 was a monster year for country singer Maren Morris career-wise, but 2020 is going to be even bigger as she’s going to be welcoming her first child. The 29-year-old shared via an Instagram post on Oct. 22 that she’s pregnant, showing a photo of her clutching her bare, growing baby bump while sheathed in nude colored sheer fabric. Fellow country singer husband Ryan Hurd lovingly leans into her in the beautiful pic. “The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL’ headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻,” she captioned the photo that you can see here.

Maren’s referring to her smash 2019 album Girl, which also spawned the hit lead single of the same name and the moving music video about female empowerment. Then she embarked on GIRL: The World Tour on March 9, 2019 which began in Chicago and took her across the globe, wrapping up in Canberra, Australia on Aug. 23, 2019. She really had been all about the girl for nearly all of this year, so having a baby boy on the way is a definitely U-turn for her.

Maren and Ryan, 32, began dating in 2015 after first meeting during a songwriting session two years prior. They became engaged in July of 2017 and tied the knot in a woodland fairytale Nashville, TN ceremony on March 24, 2018. With Maren’s incredibly successful 2019 work commitments behind her, it’s the perfect time for the couple to start their family. In addition to her album and world tour, Maren made her Coachella debut in April, performing her monster pop hit “The Middle” during collaborator Zedd‘s headlining set. She also performed during NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks spectacular so she’s been one busy lady in 2019!

Surely having a baby on the way will put both Maren and Ryan in a new headspace for songwriting, becoming parents for the first time. We can’t wait for the new songs about impending motherhood and welcoming her first baby will inspire in Maren, as well as daddy to be Ryan.