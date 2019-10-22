Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnant BFF Malika Haqq Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Gorgeous New Pic

Malika Haqq’s little miracle is showing even more! The expecting mother updated fans with a new photo of her bun in the oven, and the ‘KUWTK’ star revealed where she found a ‘support system’ amid her pregnancy.

Hop on — Malika Haqq, 36, is bringing fans along on her pregnancy journey! Khloe Kardashian’s ride or die shared a new photo of her baby bump to Instagram on Oct. 22, in which Malika is seen lovingly cradling her growing tum that’s covered in a purple kimono-style dress. You can see the photo, here. The recurring guest star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians had an important PSA to share, however: the importance of finding a mommy group. Enter an app popularly known as the “Tinder for moms.”

“As a first time mom, being able to turn to friends who have kids is so helpful, but there is so much comfort in leaning on other expecting moms,” Malika began in her post’s caption. She then sang the praises of the mommy Tinder, continuing, “Joining @peanut has provided a much needed support system. The @peanut app introduces you to women in your neighborhood who are at a similar stage in life. You can chat, get advice and ultimately learn from one another. Having a community of women to turn to is so special. We are expecting, we are raising the next generation of 2020 babies, so sign up and join the conversation with me!”

Malika debuted her first baby bump photo to Instagram on Sept. 30, just three days after announcing her pregnancy! Malika’s twin Khadijah joined her in the shot, in which she caressed her sister’s bump. If one twin sister is pregnant, the other may as well be expecting too! “I’m counting steps, reading, praying, planning, looking like I ate too much… And she’s with me everyday because @foreverkhadijah LOVES it. But I love her so much more 🥰,” Malika gushed in her shout-out to her doting sister.

Malika broke the baby news on Sept. 27, but didn’t disclose who the father was. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!” she announced under a photo of her positive Clearblue test. She continued, “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.” However, the reported father to Malika’s child is her ex, O.T. Genasis, whom she officially split from in June 2019.