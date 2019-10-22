Lindsay Lohan Disses Her Sister’s Ex, Cody Simpson’s, Romance With Miley Cyrus: He ‘Settled For Less’

Lindsay Lohan thinks that her sister Ali’s ex, Cody Simpson, is making a big mistake by Miley Cyrus. She majorly shaded the couple by saying he’s ‘settling’ for her after Ali!

It’s cold over here in the shade. Lindsay Lohan directed some major sass at Cody Simpson on Instagram in a since-deleted post for getting with Miley Cyrus when he could’ve still been with her sister. Cody dated Ali Lohan, 25, in 2018, and it appears from Lindsay’s message that he ended things. Lindsay posted a paparazzi photo of Cody and Ali out together back in the day, and captioned it, “”When you realise [sic] you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson, family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future.” The audacity of directly tagging him! The same night, Lindsay directed another post at Cody, this time congratulating him for winning The Masked Singer Australia. Lindsay, one of the show’s judges, correctly guessed it was him behind the robot mask.

Well, the message seemed nice at first. The flattering caption ended with another jab about his former relationship with Ali: “@themaskedsingerau woohoo!!! I was right!! 😯 yay🤣💕 @codysimpson good job!! 🤖 what a great time! What a great time and wonderful moments we have all had on this show! Congratulations to everyone! @aliana leave the riffraff behind sista!!!” Interestingly, Lindsay and Ali’s mother, Dina Lohan, left a seemingly sarcastic comment, writing, “And the winner is ……..” One fan immediately responded with, “@aliana clearly 😂”. OUCH. Ali hasn’t addressed her sister’s comments.

Lindsay brought up Cody and Ali’s relationship on-air during The Masked Singer, too, and made an offhanded remark about once buying him furniture. Cody explained in an interview with Punkee that Ali was concerned about how bare his house was while they were dating. “[Ali] was like ‘you can’t be sleeping on a mattress, you need to have a bed frame’ and I was like ‘nah, I’m cool, I like this.’ She was like ‘Lindsay is going to order you this stuff’ but it never ended up coming and we didn’t know where it went.”

I am here to share Lindsay Lohan’s shady Instagram post she instantly deleted about Cody Simpson. Oh dear Lindsay. 😂 pic.twitter.com/glhQjWfZ8Z — Sarah (@sarahtalksmedia) October 22, 2019

Cody almost definitely isn’t paying attention to his ex’s sister. He just confessed in an interview that he’s already madly in love with Miley, and has been since he was a kid. And Miley seems to feel the same way. She called him the “only” good guy she’s dated (that Liam Hemsworth shade), and was spotted wearing a “CS” ring.