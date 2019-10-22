Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ oldest son Michael looks exactly like his dad. Kelly posted a sweet new selfie and you’ll have to do a double-take because of how much Michael looks like Mark.

When Kelly Ripa, 49, is not co-hosting Live With Kelly & Ryan, she’s helping out her kids. She shared a sweet photo with son Michael Consuelos, 22, on the set of his new project. “When your son gives you a job,” she captioned the Instagram photo. At first glance, you might think Michael is his father, Mark Consuelos, 48, because they are nearly identical! Fans immediately began commenting over how much Michael looks like his dad. “It’s crazy how much he looks like his dad!” one fan commented.

The world is aware that this father and son duo look alike. Michael played the young version of Mark’s Riverdale character, Hiram Lodge, in a special flashback episode in 2018. The guest appearance was Michael’s TV acting debut. When the news was announced, Mark sweetly wrote on Instagram, “Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram. We are so proud.”

Kelly was asked by her son to be a producer on his college project. Michael is currently a student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Kelly explained on Live With Kelly & Ryan that she has a connection with Michael’s professor. “The professor of this class is the professor that directed — he wasn’t a professor at the time, he was a director — he directed the screen test between Mark and me at All My Children,” Kelly told Ryan Seacrest.

Kelly and Mark met and fell in love just like their characters, Hayley and Mateo, on All My Children. They married in 1996. Michael was born in 1996, followed by Lola Consuelos, 18, in 2001 and Joaquin Consuelos, 16, in 2003.