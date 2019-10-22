See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kate Beckinsale, 46, Puts Toned Abs On Display While Rocking Bandeau Under Her Blazer On Red Carpet

Kate Beckinsale Planned Parenthood NYC Votes PAC event
SplashNews
Kate Beckinsale 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Mar 2019 Wearing Julien Macdonald Same Outfit as catwalk model Izabel Goulart *9881279ak
Kate Beckinsale at Planned Parenthood NYC Votes PAC Annual Benefit 620 Loft and Garden.Pictured: Kate BeckinsaleRef: SPL5123733 211019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @FernandoSalasNY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM - Actors Kate Beckinsale and Jai Courtney pictured on set of the upcoming American action film "Jolt" in London. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale BACKGRID USA 6 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Zed Jameson / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
English actress Kate Beckinsale is seen in Los Angeles, California. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale Ref: SPL5099320 200619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Kate Beckinsale is the red carpet gift that keeps on giving! The actress bared her toned tummy in a cropped beige blazer at an event for Planned Parenthood on October 21. She paired the coat with high-waist black pants and a matching bandeau.

Just call her a red carpet stunner! Kate Beckinsale‘s fashion continues to impress everywhere she goes. The actress, 46, looked business sexy in beige and black at the Planned Parenthood NYC Votes PAC event on Monday, October 21.

Kate stepped out in high-waist black baggy trousers with a black bandeau under a cropped blazer. She showed off her abs and glowing skin under the unbuttoned coat that matched her heels. Kate sported her signature long curly ponytail as her pale pink lip shined in the camera lights. Kate has been a longtime advocate for Planned Parenthood.

Just ahead of her appearance at the event Kate stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, where she revealed a wild thought that has since gone viral. The actress told Jimmy Fallon that she thinks she looks exactly like Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds.

Kate Beckinsale Planned Parenthood NYC Votes PAC event

Kate Beckinsale on the red carpet at Planned Parenthood’s NYC Votes PAC event on Monday, October 22, 2019. The event was held to promote Planned Parenthood’s political action committee that seeks to elect candidates who support sexual and reproductive healthcare services. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” Kate said. “Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie.'”

Kate’s appeared to be in good spirits while out and about in New York this week. Not only did she turn heads on the red carpet on Monday, but the Planned Parenthood event also marked the day she reportedly settled her three-year divorce from Underworld director, Len Wisemen. The ex-couple initially filed in 2016. Kate was represented by celebrity powerhouse divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.