Kate Beckinsale, 46, Puts Toned Abs On Display While Rocking Bandeau Under Her Blazer On Red Carpet

Kate stepped out in high-waist black baggy trousers with a black bandeau under a cropped blazer. She showed off her abs and glowing skin under the unbuttoned coat that matched her heels. Kate sported her signature long curly ponytail as her pale pink lip shined in the camera lights. Kate has been a longtime advocate for Planned Parenthood.

Just ahead of her appearance at the event Kate stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday, where she revealed a wild thought that has since gone viral. The actress told Jimmy Fallon that she thinks she looks exactly like Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds.

Kate Beckinsale on the red carpet at Planned Parenthood’s NYC Votes PAC event on Monday, October 22, 2019. The event was held to promote Planned Parenthood’s political action committee that seeks to elect candidates who support sexual and reproductive healthcare services. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” Kate said. “Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie.'”

Kate’s appeared to be in good spirits while out and about in New York this week. Not only did she turn heads on the red carpet on Monday, but the Planned Parenthood event also marked the day she reportedly settled her three-year divorce from Underworld director, Len Wisemen. The ex-couple initially filed in 2016. Kate was represented by celebrity powerhouse divorce attorney, Laura Wasser.