Kanye West’s $1 Million Birthday Gift To Kim Kardashian That Thrilled Her On 39th Birthday Revealed

Kanye West got Kim Kardashian the ultimate present for her 39th birthday, and it was meaningful beyond words. He really knocked it out of the park with this thoughtful gift.

What do you get the woman who has everything? Kanye West figured out the answer to that question when he presented his wife, Kim Kardashian, the most extraordinary present for her 39th birthday on October 21. Along with some designer swag, Kanye also gifted Kim by donating a staggering $1 million to her favorite charities in the name of Kim Kardashian West. She showed off the certificate on Twitter, writing, “I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

The donation says it’s from “Kanye North Saint Chi and Psalm West,” which is so damn adorable. The $1 million will be divided between four charities: Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. Needless to say, Kim was ecstatic over this birthday gift. She has worked tirelessly to advocate for prison reform and free prisoners who have been unjustly held in custody, most famously great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson in 2018. She traveled to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump to advocate for the 63-year-old, who had been jailed since 1997 for a first-time drug offense.

Kim is so dedicated to the cause that she’s interning with a law firm to pass the California bar exam. A businesswoman, reality TV star, fashion icon, mother, philanthropist, and lawyer? She really can do anything. Kim also celebrated her birthday with her family and friends, who threw her a fun, but low-key party at home, complete with sweets and cute decorations.

This really has been an incredible year for the West family. Just after welcoming their sweet son, Psalm, into the world, Kim and Kanye renewed their vows to celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary. The big event was documented on the October 20 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and looked magical.