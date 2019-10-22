‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss, 43, Looks Half Her Age In White Sheer Cutout Bodysuit — See Pic

Kandi Burruss took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to share a gorgeous photo of herself smiling while on stage and flaunting her figure in a flattering ensemble.

Kandi Burruss, 43, was looking absolutely amazing in a new pic she posted to her Instagram on Oct. 22! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and singer was smiling on stage while holding a microphone in the snapshot and she was wearing a sheer white cutout bodysuit over fishnet tights and matching white boots. It was clear to see that she looks half her age in the ensemble and the glow on her face proved how much she loves her job as a performer. “I love when work doesn’t feel like work! 😁” she captioned the post, indicating the pic was taken during an enjoyable performance. Check out the pic of Kandi HERE!

Once Kandi posted the epic and beautiful photo, her fans were quick to respond in the comments with a lot of love and admiration. “You look good!” one follower wrote while another called her “beautiful”. “Kandi you are the Queen of Ace,” one follower commented while a bunch of others posted heart-eyed emojis.

The impressive pic that fans loved seems to be from Kandi’s time on her Welcome to the Dungeon tour based on a sign that can be seen in the background. The Grammy Award winner, who is a former member of the popular girl group Xscape, has also been successful as a solo artist releasing two solo albums, including Hey Kandi… in 2000 and Kandi Koated in 2010. She announced her recent Welcome to the Dungeon tour in early 2019, and fans were incredibly excited for it.

When she’s not singing, Kandi is making waves as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She joined the Bravo series in its second season and is often seen going on outings with her co-stars, including one with Cynthia Bailey, 52, on Oct. 4. The event was honoring their other RHOA co-star Porsha Williams, 38, becoming a March of Dimes Atlanta advocate and Kandi shared an Instagram photo of her and Cynthia rocking matching red outfits at the event.