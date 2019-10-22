‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals New Hair Makeover: See Her Darker ‘Do — Before & After Pics

Kailyn Lowry once announced she hated ‘life as a brunette,’ but she’s had a change of heart. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star dyed her hair multiple shades darker, and apparently, it won’t be her last time undergoing such a makeover!

There’s going to be another brunette on Teen Mom 2, and we’re not talking about a new cast member. Following years of dirty blonde hair, Kailyn Lowry, 27, decided to join the darker side! The MTV star debuted her hair makeover in an Instagram post shared on Oct. 22, which revealed her toffee-tinted brunette waves. Consider this dramatic change as a sign for big things to come.

“A woman who changes her hair is about to change her life 💃🏻,” Kailyn captioned the hair makeover post, and now we’re excited! Taylor Kline from Delaware’s Gem Beauty Co. salon was the hairstylist responsible for Kailyn’s new ‘do. Apparently, this won’t be Kailyn’s last time sitting in her chair! “@kaillowry went darker and wants to go even darker next time 💗😍💎,” the hairstylist captioned her own post of the MTV star’s hair. You read that right — Kailyn might dive deeper into the color wheel of dark browns for her next hair appointment!

Ever since Kailyn made her debut on 16 and Pregnant, she has been blonde — well, except that one time she experimented with brown hair in 2013. Kailyn wasn’t quite as happy with the results six years ago, because she tweeted, “I hate my life as a brunette! What was I thinking? On my way back to BLONDE.” Oh, don’t you just love how tweets age. But we think Kailyn’s new tresses look gorgeous!

What’s next after Kailyn’s visit to the salon? Well, the mother of three sees another baby in her future — with one condition. “No more babies until there’s a ring on this finger,” she tweeted on Oct. 20. So, let’s backtrack — new ‘do, and hopefully, a new man one day? That’s what Kailyn wants, because she also tweeted on Sept. 17, “I’m ready to be a wife & be w my best friend forever.” Kailyn has previously been in relationships with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, and shares a son with each ex.