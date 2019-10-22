See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez, 50, Looks Ageless In Silver Gown With Nothing Underneath On ‘Marry Me’ Set — Pics

Jennifer Lopez
Splashnews
Jennifer Lopez Films Scenes for Hustlers in NYC Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5075815 290319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Actress Jennifer Lopez wears a creation as part of the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy Fashion S/S 2020 Versace, Milan, Italy - 20 Sep 2019
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. 03 Sep 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA494518_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. 03 Sep 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA494518_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Jennifer Lopez plays a pop superstar in her new movie ‘Marry Me’ and looked right at home on a red carpet set. She rocked a gorgeous glittery silver gown with an open back and sexy thigh slit.

Jennifer Lopez‘s newest movie role is tailor-made for her. She’s bringing her real life pop superstar status to her character of Kat Valdes, who is also a worldwide pop sensation in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me. While filming a scene involving a red carpet appearance on Oct. 22, the 50-year-old looked like an absolute goddess. Jennifer wore a sexy silver gown that hugged her amazing curves. It featured and open back and right side, showing she was braless while her left side had a long cape and a slit all the way to the top of her thigh, showcasing her amazing legs.

JLo’s movie costume looked exactly like something she’d wear on a real life red carpet. Her look was accessorized with $3,200 Tom Ford black velvet heels embellished with shiny crystals. She donned diamond earrings and had her hair pulled back in a tight bun to look super glam for the scene.

The only obvious sign that Jen’s red carpet glam was for a movie and not a real-life red carpet was that she was on the arm of actor Owen Wilson instead of her real-life fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44. In the film her pop superstar character “is jilted by her rock-star fiancé moments before their wedding at Madison Square Garden, so she marries a random guy from the crowd instead,” according to imdb.com. Owen plays Charlie Gilbert, the lucky math teacher she picks from the audience to wed. Jennifer just filmed the wedding scene on Oct. 17, wearing a stunning Zuhair Murad Couture billowing ball gown.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez flashes some skin and her famous curves in a sexy silver dress while filming her new rom-com ‘Marry Me’ in NYC on Oct. 22, 2019.
Jennifer Lopez dazzles in a sparkling silver gown while filming her new rom-com ‘Marry Me’ in NYC on Oct. 22, 2019. She plays a pop superstar jilted at the altar during her Madison Square Garden nuptials by her rock-star fiance and picks a random man out of the audience to wed.

In other snaps from the filming, Colombian singer Maluma — who plays Bastian, the rock star who cheated on her — is seen confronting Owen and Jennifer’s characters as they pose with their arms around each other on a red carpet. Clad head to toe in a black leather sleeveless vest and pants, he doesn’t look too happy that his ex moved on with a new husband. After her gritty turn as a strip club manager in Hustlers — which is garnering JLo Oscar buzz — she’s returning to her rom-com roots and Marry Me looks so good! Fans can check it out in 2020 when it hits theaters.

 