Jennifer Lopez plays a pop superstar in her new movie ‘Marry Me’ and looked right at home on a red carpet set. She rocked a gorgeous glittery silver gown with an open back and sexy thigh slit.

Jennifer Lopez‘s newest movie role is tailor-made for her. She’s bringing her real life pop superstar status to her character of Kat Valdes, who is also a worldwide pop sensation in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me. While filming a scene involving a red carpet appearance on Oct. 22, the 50-year-old looked like an absolute goddess. Jennifer wore a sexy silver gown that hugged her amazing curves. It featured and open back and right side, showing she was braless while her left side had a long cape and a slit all the way to the top of her thigh, showcasing her amazing legs.

JLo’s movie costume looked exactly like something she’d wear on a real life red carpet. Her look was accessorized with $3,200 Tom Ford black velvet heels embellished with shiny crystals. She donned diamond earrings and had her hair pulled back in a tight bun to look super glam for the scene.

The only obvious sign that Jen’s red carpet glam was for a movie and not a real-life red carpet was that she was on the arm of actor Owen Wilson instead of her real-life fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44. In the film her pop superstar character “is jilted by her rock-star fiancé moments before their wedding at Madison Square Garden, so she marries a random guy from the crowd instead,” according to imdb.com. Owen plays Charlie Gilbert, the lucky math teacher she picks from the audience to wed. Jennifer just filmed the wedding scene on Oct. 17, wearing a stunning Zuhair Murad Couture billowing ball gown.

In other snaps from the filming, Colombian singer Maluma — who plays Bastian, the rock star who cheated on her — is seen confronting Owen and Jennifer’s characters as they pose with their arms around each other on a red carpet. Clad head to toe in a black leather sleeveless vest and pants, he doesn’t look too happy that his ex moved on with a new husband. After her gritty turn as a strip club manager in Hustlers — which is garnering JLo Oscar buzz — she’s returning to her rom-com roots and Marry Me looks so good! Fans can check it out in 2020 when it hits theaters.