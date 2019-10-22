World Series 2019: How To Watch The Astros Take On The Nationals, Full Schedule, & More Info

Play ball! The Houston Astros will battle the Washington Nationals in the Fall Classic – the MLB World Series! Before the first pitch is thrown, find out how to watch the games online, who’s the favorite to win, and more.

It’s time to grab your peanuts, cracker jacks, and head out to the ol’ ball game. It’s almost time for the 2019 World Series, where the Houston Astros take on the plucky Washington Nationals. Though many think the stars at night will shine bright on Texas once it’s all said and done, don’t count out the underdog. Game 1 kicks off on Oct. 22 at 8:08 PM ET, and here’s how you can watch it online, the full schedule, and all the info you need to know.

How Did It Come Down To The Astros Versus The Nationals? The Washington Nationals really are a Cinderella story here. They made their way into the National League Wild Card, where they were seeded lower than the Milwaukee Brewers. The Nats came from behind to win the game and send the Brewers packing. They also earned a spot to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. Washington upset LA by winning the series, 3-2, and faced off against the St. Louis Cardinals. They swept the Cardinals, 4-0, to make it to the World Series.

The Astros had it a little more straightforward. Though they needed five games to sink the Tampa Bay Rays, they made it through the ALDS to meet the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Though it looked as if the Yankees were on their way to their 28th championship ring, the Astros sent them back to the Bronx (sorry, Desus and Mero!) Now, it’s down to two.

How To Watch Online. If you’re going to catch any of the 2019 World Series online, it’ll be through Fox’s streaming portal, Fox Sports Go. The Network will broadcast all seven (if necessary) games on conventional television, online, and through the Fox Sports Go app. A television provider account is needed for Fox Sports Go. If you’ve cut the cord, you can watch every game live on FuboTV, which offers a free trial for new customers. Hulu Live also offers a free trial. Sling TV also provides a cheap way to watch the games without having to sign up for cable/satellite.

Who’s The Favorite To Win? Could this be the start of a new dynasty? The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the second time in three years, and the team is the favored to win. The team had baseball’s best record in the regular season, 107-55, and their bullpen boasts a wide array of weapons, according to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, including Gerritt Cole’s fastball, Justin Verlander’s slider. The Nationals’ pitching includes Stephen Strasburg‘s changeup, Patrick Corbin‘s slider, Max Scherzer‘s “you-name-it,” but the general consensus is that Houston is bringing the trophy home. Expect to see a lot of Justin’s wife, Kate Upton, during the series.

How does “Baby Shark” fit into this? Nationals slugger Gerardo Parra has used “Baby Shark” as his walk-up song for the past four months. Before using the song as his entrance theme, Parra went 0-for-22 at bat. “The day he picked it, my initial response was, ‘Seriously?’ “ Nationals vice president Dave Ludin told the Washington Post. “But it just took off. From there, it just got bigger and bigger and bigger.” The track is a rally song, one that has helped the Nats win their way to the World Series. So, when you see a stadium full of Nationals fans making the “chomping” motion, that’s why.

Full Schedule:

Game 1: WSH @ HOU, Tues., Oct. 22nd, 8:08 p.m. (ET) on FOX

Game 2: WSH @ HOU, Wed., Oct. 23rd, 8:07 p.m. (ET) on FOX

Game 3: HOU @ WSH, Fri., Oct. 25th, 8:07 p.m. (ET) on FOX

Game 4: HOU @ WSH, Sat., Oct. 26th, 8:07 p.m. (ET) on FOX

Game 5 (if necessary): HOU @ WSH, Sun., Oct.27th, 8:07 p.m. (ET) on FOX

Game 6 (if necessary): WSH @ HOU, Tues., Oct. 29th, 8:07 p.m. (ET) on FOX

Game 7 (if necessary): WSH @ HOU, Wed., Oct. 30th, 8:08 p.m. (ET) on FOX