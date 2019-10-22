Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Mathers, Gives Off Halloween Vibes With Orange Makeup In Glam Photo

Hailie Mathers showed that she’s ready for Halloween with her latest gorgeous Instagram pic, featuring her stunning orange makeup perfect for the season.

It’s spooky season, and Hailie Mathers is all about it. Eminem‘s daughter, 23, took to Instagram on October 21 to show off her new makeup look, which is just perfect for Halloween: orange eyeshadow, orange-tinted lipstick, dark green nail polish, and loads of black liquid liner for an expert cat eye. She captioned the cute pic, “kinda looks like I’m hugging myself & honestly I’m ok with that ~self love~ amiright!!? i took this in an attempt to show my orange-y look bc halloween is only 10 DAYS AWAY 🧡🖤” Her entire look is great for autumn. While orange lipstick and eyeshadow, and black eyeliner sounds garish, her makeup was super subtle.

Paired with a short-sleeved, mock turtleneck, she looks ready for a haunted hayride or a trip to the pumpkin patch. Her fans and followers were obviously obsessed with Hailie’s makeup game, and flocked to the comments to praise it. “Gorgeous! Love your makeup 😍 what’s your favorite foundation?” one fan wrote, asking the important question. Seriously; just look at Hailie’s pic below, because her skin is flawless. “we would appreciate some makeup tutorials😍💓” another fan commented, which is very helpful, because we would also like that very much. “Love your look Hailie xoxoxo happy Halloween,” another sweetly wrote. To be honest, most of the comments were just “beautiful” and heart emojis, which is understandable.

After all, Hailie has pretty much cinched her spot as the Queen of Fall 2019. Her Instagram page is filled with cute, festive pics right now from her adventures in the beautiful Michigan outdoors. She posted the most gorgeous photo showing herself in a wide-brimmed hat and corduroy jacket as she posed in an apple tree orchard. She captioned the pic with leaf emojis.

Another adorable pic from her fall adventures showed her at the orchard in another cozy outfit: a rugged puffer vest, black jeans, and boots. She captioned that one, “don’t mind me- just enjoying my hot apple cider & the beautiful Michigan fall foliage!!⁣”