‘The Voice’ Recap: Gwen Reveals She’s ‘Learned So Much About Country Music’ From Blake Shelton

After a stunning country performance on the Oct. 22 episode of ‘The Voice,’ Gwen Stefani gushed over learning about the genre from spending so much time with her man, Blake Shelton.

The Oct. 22 episode of The Voice picks up after Gwen Stefani picks Kyndal Inskeep over James Violet, but then uses her save to keep James in the competition. However, John Legend also uses a steal, so James has a big decision to make! Shockingly, he decides to switch teams and join team Legend, leaving Gwen devastated. The next battle is between two of Blake Shelton’s country artists: Cory Jackson and Zach Bridges. They perform “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” by Toby Keith and get rave reviews.

Gwen is super impressed by both singers, and even though she’s been dating Blake for four years, she has NO idea where his head’s at before making the decision. “I know Blake so well and learned so much about country music in the last few years,” she says. “But I don’t know what he’s thinking!” Blake struggles to make the decision, but in the end, he can only pick one guy to remain on his team — and he goes with Zach.

Up next, John’s artists, Marybeth Byrd and Dane & Stephanie hit the stage with a performance of “Burning House” by Cam. It’s a stunning rendition of the song, but John can only pick one winner. After contemplating the decision, he chooses Marybeth to remain on his team.

The next battle is between Gwen’s contestants, Rose Short and Jessie Lawrence. They sing “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, and it’s a perfectly in-sync performance. Gwen is completely torn while having to make a decision between them. “Gwen spends a lot of time with me when we’re not working on the show,” Blake says. “And she has talked a lot about the two of you and this pairing.” Finally, it’s time for Gwen to make a decision, and she goes with Rose. However, it’s not the end of the road for Jessie…because Gwen uses her save to keep him around! Blake is ready to fight his girl, though, and pushes for the steal. He makes it clear that he knows Gwen is the right coach for Jessie, but wanted to prove a point that Jessie deserves to be here. Jessie chooses to stick with team Gwen, and she’s stoked.

After night four of the battle rounds, here’s where the teams stand:

John – Khalea Lynee, Zoe Upkins, Max Boyle, Katie Kadan, Will Breman, James Violet, Marybeth Byrd

Kelly – Shane Q, Melinda Rodriguez, Alex Guthrie, Jake Hoot, Damali, Gracee Shriver, Kiara Brown

Blake – Kat Hammock, Cali Wilson, Ricky Duran, Marina Chello, Joana Martinez, Zach Bridges

Gwen – Myracle Holloway, Destiny Rayne, Royce Lovett, Kyndal Inskeep, Rose Short, Jessie Lawrence

The battle rounds will continue on the next episode of The Voice, which airs on Oct. 28 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.