‘Friends’ Creator David Crane Reveals Whether A Reboot Of The Show Will Ever Happen

Jennifer Aniston and other ‘Friends’ cast members have said how they’d be up for a TV reunion. The show’s creator David Crane tells us whether that will ever become a reality.

While Friends has lived on in syndication and streaming since the hit NBC sitcom wrapped in 2004, fans and even cast members have longed for the six lead characters to get together for a reunion. After all, who wouldn’t want to know if Rachel and Ross were still together, or how Monica and Chandler coped with parenting twins? All the wishing and hoping in the world isn’t going to bring back the cast as their characters in the context of Friends, as creator David Crane has slammed the iconic purple apartment door on the idea.

“There will definitely never be a reboot or a spinoff. I feel as though the show itself, we did the job we set out to do. Will there ever be an occasion where the six of them as actors are in a room together? Maybe. But as far as these characters, these characters left that apartment and if anyone ever wants to see them, it’s on streaming and everything else,” David tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the AT&T 5G Friends Fan Experience in Las Vegas.

We asked him about with the show celebrating the 25th anniversary of its debut if there was any talk about getting the cast back together to do a special or something to mark the milestone. David tells us, “There’s always talk about that, about just reminiscing and chatting, but it hasn’t happened yet.” When we asked what it would take, he gave us the brutally honest answer, “I have no idea.”

Jennifer Aniston, 50, had been the most vocal that the six leads would love to get together again, telling Ellen DeGeneres on a stop by her daytime talk show on June 5 that as for a reunion, “I told you this. I would do it. The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen, anything could happen.” However, she changed her tune during an Oct. 7 appearance on Howard Stern‘s SiriusXM radio show. She said that while they all “miss [the series] every day”, it was lightning in a bottle. “I really think there is an idea if there is a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good what it was,” she said. “So why do it? It would ruin it.” For now we FINALLY have Jen on Instagram, as she broke the internet by joining on Oct. 15 with a selfie photo of the six leads together, taken during a recent dinner.