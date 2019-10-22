Top 5 Easy Workouts You Can Do At Work If You Sit At A Desk All Day: Tips From Expert Fitness Trainer

If you sit at a desk all day, chances are you’re not moving your body as much as you should be & luckily expert fitness trainer & Rumble NYC instructor, Aliyah Sims, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, easy workouts you can do.

Now that summer is over and it’s officially fall, it may seem hard to get motivated to hit the gym, especially if you sit at a desk all day long. Luckily, Degree Deodorant Fitness Expert and Rumble NYC trainer, Aliyah Sims, shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, some easy ways to exercise if you’re at work all day. Aliyah shared some simple techniques you can do at work whether it’s in your chair or just walking around, so you can add more movement to your day-to-day. “Sitting at a desk all day can really take a toll on your body and make your back feel tight or maybe even your feet fall asleep from lack of movement,” Aliyah said. She shared her top exercises:

1. “If you’re on a call, walk around your office a bit to get your body moving instead of just sitting down. Drink lots of water to stay hydrated and that will be sure to get you up for those bathroom breaks!”

2. “Calf raises are something you can do sitting or standing. If you’re in a meeting, you can do seated calf raises and not a soul would know because your legs would be hidden under the table! Simply sit up nice and tall and press through the balls of your feet, lifting your heels off the ground and raising as high up onto your toes as you can.”

3. “One of the most notorious things you can do, if allowed, is replace your office chair with an exercise ball. Not only are they super fun and comfy, but they take the pressure off your back by forcing you to engage your core. We’re talking balance and toning the whole day. Sounds like a win-win to me!”

4. “Make the conscious decision to pick up your lunch instead of ordering in. Get a little walking in and some fresh air. It’s also fall so you won’t have to worry about getting all sweaty while spending time outside. I know I can always count on Degree Deodorant to keep me fresh and dry – my favorite is the Degree Women Stay Fresh White Flowers & Lychee Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray, which is activated directly by movement, so the more you move, the more it works.”

5. “Take the stairs instead of the elevator to get your steps in. Maybe you can also change your means of transportation. As I’ve learned with Blue Zones, (parts of the world where residents live to 100s), there are many countries where people don’t have Uber or taxis as we do, so they have no choice but to walk or bike ride through mountainous regions. We have no excuse to not get our body moving with the number of accessible bikes and bike paths we have. I recently partnered with Degree and Blue Zones on their Made to Move grant program, which aims to encourage more natural, physical movement by funding city projects including trails, street crossings, safe bikeways, and enhanced public spaces.”