Diddy’s Twins, 12, Rock Matching Plaid Outfits On Family Outing

D'Lilah Star, Jessie James
Evening Writer

For a family trip to the pumpkin patch, twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James matched the country theme in red plaid flannels! Their dad, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, also stuck to the red color theme.

Pumpkin patches and plaid flannels go together like pumpkin spice lattes and fall. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 12, followed that unsaid dress code when they twinned in red plaid flannels for a family trip to the Underwood Family Farms in Los Angeles on Oct. 19! The twins opted for full-on outfit coordination, since they also matched in white tops, jeans, eyelet belts and braided hairstyles. Their nephew, Prince, adorably rocked a mini version of a red plaid flannel.

The rest of the family matched in more subtle ways. The twins’ dad Diddy, 49, hit the pumpkin patches (and a petting zoo) in a bright red tracksuit, while his son Quincy Combs, 29, donned a red T-shirt that was just as vibrant. Christian Combs, 21, also tagged along, but marched to the beat of his own drum in a graphic print tee that paid homage to Mary J. Blige’s classic, “I Can Love You.” Regardless, the whole family still huddled close to snap a group photo around the perfect photo-op: a bright red tractor!

Diddy also shared the family photo to his Instagram on Oct. 22, which prompted D’Lila and Jessie to gush in the comments section, “#BestFamilyEver.” The twins are growing up so fast! They just started their first year of junior high, after Diddy celebrated their sixth grade graduation in June 2019.

D'Lilah Star, Jessie James, Sean Diddy Combs
D’Lilah Star and Jessie James match at the Underwood Family Farms in LA with their family on Oct. 19, 2019. (MEGA)

Diddy welcomed the twins and their older brother, Christian, with Kim Porter, whose one-year death anniversary falls on Nov. 15. But Diddy has already honored the beloved mother of his children by sharing an older photo of the actress to his Instagram on Oct. 22, captioning the sentimental post with a single red heart.

❤️❤️❤️ @combscartel

HollywoodLife has also asked Diddy’s son, Christian, how the whole family will pay tribute to his late mother, and he EXCLUSIVELY told us, “It is actually a day for us called Kim Porter Day in Atlanta, Georgia, so everybody’s going to celebrate out there with family.” It’s an official holiday, which Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms declared to be celebrated on Kim’s birthday — Dec. 15. Christian also revealed that their family is still “doing great” in the wake of the tragedy, after Kim’s life was unexpectedly taken away by pneumonia in Nov. 2018.