Diddy Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Kim Porter As 1 Yr. Anniversary Of Her Death Approaches

Diddy proved he was thinking about his late ex Kim Porter when he took to Instagram on Oct. 22 to share a gorgeous photo of her in shadow with a bright sun.

Diddy, 49, shared a tender moment involving his late ex Kim Porter with his Instagram followers on Oct. 22 when he posted an eye-catching photo of her outside. In the beautiful pic, Kim, who died of lobar pneumonia at the age of 47 in Nov. 2018, can be seen looking dark in shadows as she stands in front of a body of water with surrounding palm trees and she is holding up her hands up to the bright sun in the sky to make it look as if she is holding it. The dark and light contrast makes the photo look magical and seemed to truly capture the essence of how much Diddy is missing her. He captioned the snapshot with a simple heart emoji and tagged her Instagram page.

The amazing pic was met with many positive and supportive comments by Diddy’s friends and fans. “I miss her for you king,” one comment read while another called Kim a “beautiful soul”. “We miss u soooooooooo much on the gram @ladykp 💕💕💕💕💕💕😇😇😇😇” a third follower wrote.

While Kim is definitely missed, Diddy has been trying to still enjoy life by spending time with his six kids, including sons Quincy, 28, and Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who all came from his on-again, off-again relationship with Kim. He was also spotted spending time with actress Nicole Olivera, 31, during a trip to Nobu restaurant on Oct. 13 and although dating rumors quickly began, she insisted they were both single and just friends. “He’s single, I’m single — we’re friends,” she told The Shade Room after their outing.

It’s always nice to see Diddy keeping the memory of Kim alive and sharing the love he has for her with his fans. We’re sure we’ll see more touching moments of the beloved mother in the future.