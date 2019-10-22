Cody Simpson Defends Miley Cyrus’ Controversial Comments On Women Being Gay

Cody Simpson is coming to girlfriend Miley Cyrus’ defense over comments she made that there are too many bad men out there that force women to be gay. He says people are taking it the wrong way.

Miley Cyrus found herself in hot water with the LGBTQ community over comments she made during an Instagram live session on Oct 20 where she said she thought she had to be gay because “all guys were evil.” She later clarified that people don’t choose their sexuality, as she implied in her live session. Now her boyfriend Cody Simpson, 22, is standing up for his lady, saying it was a big misunderstanding.

During an appearance on Australia’s The Project show on Oct. 21, the hunky singer said, “People took that the wrong way I think. You don’t choose who you fall for, you don’t choose who you love, whatever gender, whoever you are.” He then sweetly added, “No, she’s wonderful.” The couple has been pals for years but their friendship recently turned to romance when they were spotted kissing in a LA cafe on Oct. 3. Since then they’ve been open about their feelings towards each other with Cody even calling Miley his “girlfriend” already.

Miley’s original comments seemed like a slam against soon to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, as she said Cody was the only good man she’d ever met. The 26-year-old proclaimed, “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” Miley told her fans. “You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with d***s out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d*** who’s not a d***. I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but that’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d***s. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live,” referring to Cody.

Following the backlash over how she implied being gay is a choice, Miley tweeted, “I was talking sh*t about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!” She also included the rainbow emoji with her message.