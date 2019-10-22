‘BH90210’s Christine Elise Reveals Why She Believes The Show WILL Get Renewed For A 2nd Season

It has yet to revealed if ‘BH90210’ will earn a sophomore season, but Christine Elise revealed the ‘one thing’ that looked ‘promising’ as fans await the announcement. We’ve even included her evidence!

Christine Elise, 54 — who played Emily Valentine in the original Beverly Hills, 90210 — has a hunch in the ongoing mystery of whether or not BH90210 will be renewed. HollywoodLife caught up with the actress to ask the question we’ve been wondering since Season 1 of FOX’s rebooted series wrapped on Sept. 11: is there any news on Season 2? “I have no information, if I did, I would share it. I don’t know,” Christine admitted while we spoke with her at Much Love Animal Rescue’s third annual Spoken Woof benefit in Los Angeles on Oct. 17. But Christine did stumble upon one possible clue!

“The one thing that seemed promising was on Instagram,” Christine revealed to HollywoodLife. That “promising thing” was a post that Fox Entertainment shared on Oct. 10, which showed “FOX ENTERTAINMENT” spelled vertically down the screen — “and then each letter was the middle letter of one of the shows on their network,” Christine explained. So, the “O” in “FOX” helped spell out “BH90210” — you can see for yourself below!

“So I would imagine that’s a good sign. I can’t imagine they’d promote a show they’re going to cancel, so that’s all I know,” Christine explained. But Christine still has her detective hat on, because she added, “I’m trying to read the tea leaves every day myself.” Christine also gushed that, yes, everyone — herself included — is “absolutely” excited about possibly returning for another season. Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green all returned for the reboot, but not to play their original characters. Instead, they acted out exaggerated versions of themselves in this unique reboot.

Christine also chatted about her work with rescue dogs, which is why she was supporting Much Love Animal Rescue that night. “I work for a rescue called Road Dogs and Rescue and I adopted two pugs from them when I was just a one woman show,” Christine explained to HollywoodLife. “Since then I’ve adopted five dogs and fostered 15 for them, so I’m very active in animal rescue and no one rescue can save them all, so anything I can do to build up the presence of any other rescue, I’m totally on board for it. It’s not a competition, we’re all, you know, fighting for the same thing.”