Chris Pratt Accused Of Being ‘Sexist’ After He Mocks Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Cooking Skills

Chris Pratt is taking heat from some fans after food-shaming wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s cooking skills. He was called a ‘misogynist’ for mocking her burnt bagel bite.

Apparently Chris Pratt, 40, does the cooking in his nearly four month marriage to wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29. He showed off an Instagram pic of a severely burnt bagel bite and sweetly mocked her lack of cooking skills. “Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all. To quote Rocky Balboa, “It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up… and keep moving forward,” he began the Oct. 19 post showing a white plate with a black lump in the middle sitting in the sink.

“As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you,” he added. Katherine was perfectly fine with his post, joking in the comments “Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well 🤞🤷🏻‍♀️😉.” However some fans thought he was being sexist.

A user named whitetrufflenobutter wrote in the comments, “Ladies, this is the kind of posts that happen when you marry a misogynist. @prattprattpratt May hide it pretty well, but the misogyny rings loud and clear through the sarcasm… may think you’re trying to be funny at her expense. Real comedy is not made at the expense of others.”

Some thought the user was making a big deal out of nothing, with a man named erob1234 responding, “@whitetrufflenobutter he made a slight teasing remark about his wife’s cooking. Clearly he hates women. Great logic👍.” But a user named cherinsally wrote to the original poster, “I completely agree with you. He’s condescending. Of course she goes along with it because deep down she knows she’s replaceable. This guy plays on her insecurity.”

Others told Chris he was better off having eaten it and not shared her cooking fail. User shadrach1972 told him, “My friend you have much to learn. Never ever tell your lady her cooking isn’t good. You eat that nasty bagel then tell her how cute she is. Trust me my friend this is the way to happiness 😂.” User mackenziekoppa asked Chris, “Does it normally go well for you when you publicly shame your wife?” However in a brilliant observation, another fan questioned why he’d quote from Rocky instead of The Terminator movies. User rambunctioustonster commented “You’re gonna quote Stallone in a Schwarzenegger household? BOLD MOVE.” True that!