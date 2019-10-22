Carly Pearce Talks ‘Magical’ Wedding To Michael Ray & Reveals They Had Last-Minute Venue Change

Carly Pearce & Michael Ray have been married for a little over two weeks & the ‘Hide The Wine’ singer talked to HL about how married life is treating them!

Carly Pearce is definitely happy now! The country songstress married the love of her life, fellow country singer Michael Ray, on October 6 in an intimate ceremony and she’s now revealing how life has been since tying the knot! “I feel great. We are both just kind of sad that it’s over. It’s like you do all this planning and it just goes so fast!” Carly, 29, revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “We seriously had the most magical, perfect night.” The newlywed added that the highlight of the rustic-themed evening was “just having all of our friends and family there that we love so much.”

“When the doors opened for the first time and I saw him, that was just an overwhelming feeling,” Carly continued, adding that both she and Michael had “moments of tears throughout the night.” The evening took place at Drakewood Farm in the Nashville area, and the two exchanged their vows in front of about 100 guests in a ceremony officiated by Bill Cody, a country radio DJ and announcer at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. The bride wore a Samantha Sleeper dress that was a major commentary on her modern bohemian style, that featured a high neckline, short sleeves, a skirt and full-length piece of sheer lace overlay. It was stunning!

When it comes to giving advice to future brides, Carly shared her two biggest takeaways. “I wanted an outdoor wedding. I picked my venue because of the outdoor space and it poured rain on my wedding day,” she admitted. “But, it ended up being so magical in the second location that we picked, in a barn, do jus don’t sweat that stuff, because it’s going to be wonderful no matter what.”

The “I Hope Your Happy Now” singer added, “Just please take it in, because it really does go by so fast and it’s a whirlwind and you just want to make sure you really pay attention.”