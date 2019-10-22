‘Teen Mom’s Brianna Reveals She Gets ‘Big News’ She ‘Didn’t Expect’ In Season 2 Of ‘Young & Pregnant’

Want more answers? You’re in luck. Brianna Jaramillo teased what led to her freak-out in the Season 2 trailer of ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.’ The MTV star even revealed which ex we’ll be hearing more about in the new season!

The Season 2 trailer for Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant left fans with a cliffhanger after Brianna Jaramillo, 19, cried out, “Everything I did not want to happen, is happening.” But what exactly was happening? Brianna gave us an extra clue during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! “I had just gotten some big news I didn’t expect,” Brianna revealed, explaining why she was so upset. But the MTV star is making us watch the season premiere on Tuesday night (Oct. 22), because she kept the rest of her answer ambiguous: ‘Nothing was really going the way I thought it would.”

Whatever that blindsiding news was, it could’ve been anything. There are a lot of changes happening in the young mother’s life, like a new roof over her head and new castmates. Speaking on her family’s big move from Wisconsin to Oregon that viewers witnessed in Season 1, Brianna told us, “I really like being in Oregon and close to my family, I don’t regret the move at all.” Brianna is also looking forward, and not backwards, when it comes to sharing the screen with freshmen co-stars Kiaya Elliot and Rachel Beaver. “I’m excited to watch the two new moms’ stories and meet them! And I haven’t really talked to them,” Brianna told us. “But the advice I would give is definitely just be the best mom you can be! Everyone will have their own opinions and comments but we are all human and we all make mistakes.”

Although Brianna is looking forwards to the future, we couldn’t resist bringing up the past — where does Brianna currently stand with her exes, Robert Reams and Danae Hudson? “I’ve reached out to Robert to apologize for how I ended things because I know it wasn’t right how I went about it, but I never heard back from him,” Brianna admitted to HollywoodLife. Robert had played a big role in Brianna’s life, both financially and in terms of support (he would babysit her son Braeson, 2).

On the other hand, we can expect to hear more of Danae! “It will show a little bit into what has happened with Danae in the new season, but we are on good terms now,” Brianna revealed to HollywoodLife. We’re excited to see what else will unfold throughout the new season — Brianna is now juggling two-part jobs this season, just adding to the many changes she’s facing.