Bella Thorne Wears Absolutely Nothing In Sexy New Selfie & Her Celeb Friends Are Here For It

Bella Thorne got the attention of many of her Instagram followers, including celebrities, on Oct. 22 when she posted an eye-catching topless selfie with a bold caption.

Bella Thorne, 22, was looking pretty sexy in her latest Instagram snapshot! The actress posted a selfie that showed her completely topless on Oct. 22 and it impressed many of her followers, including some celebrities. In the pic, she can be seen holding her phone up with one hand and covering her chest with her other arm. She has braids in her hair and is wearing a large amount of jewelry, including a pearl necklace and various rings. “Done. W. U.” she captioned the photo.

This may not be the first time Bella has posted a revealing photo, but the responses she received were pretty memorable. Fellow hottie Paris Hilton, 38, commented with a bunch of fire emojis and model Stefanie Knight, 24, wrote “Never. Done. W. U.” “You’re so beautiful,” one fan also commented while others called her a “goddess” and “queen”.

Before her latest post, Bella got attention for some pics she shared of herself laying in bed topless with her girlfriend Alex Martini on Oct. 7. The two lovebirds were cuddling and looked comfortable and happy together although Alex’s face was mostly hidden. “She’s very cute ✨💫 first girl I have dated that’s camera shy 😂” Bella captioned the photo. Like her recent pic, the post was full of responses from friends and fans, including her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, who she’s in an open relationship with. “♥️ You girls are cute,” his comment read.

Bella’s known for often showing off confidence in her body and boldly stating her opinions, even if they’re not popular, which has inspired many of her fans. Whether she’s strutting her stuff in barely-there clothing, or speaking her mind about an important topic, she never disappoints!