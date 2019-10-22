A surprise striptease from a fake cop was just one of the many events on Ariana Biermann’s agenda for her 18th birthday celebration! You can watch the full recap in HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE video.

We hope no one was tardy to this party. Ariana Biermann rang in her 18th year on Oct. 17, but she properly celebrated it with a stacked agenda over the weekend! In an EXCLUSIVE video of Ariana’s birthday festivities obtained by HollywoodLife, the Don’t Be Tardy star’s special day is kicked off by a surprise visit from a special cop — and we’re not talking about the FBI. “We have a report that you hit and run somebody at the school this morning,” a uniformed man tells the high school senior in the montage above. Of course, no bodies were actually laying in the parking lot, and the cop proceeded to do a sexy striptease for Ariana at her home. Her friends and family were there to witness.

The video cuts to the best part of any birthday — the opening of presents — and Ariana is thrilled to receive a chic purse from her mom, Kim Zolciak, 41! The birthday crew later makes its way onto a party bus, which brings Ariana’s friends to their next destination — a tattoo parlor. Ariana and the Biermann-Zolciak clan — Kim, her husband Kroy, and Ariana’s sister Brielle, 22 — get matching “XOXO” ink on their wrists. The birthday girl even opts for an additional tat of a cross on the side of her hand!

Moving into the evening portion of the day-long celebration, Ariana and her entourage snap “dope a** pictures” with floats made of flowers before indulging in a sushi dinner. After that, the night takes a NSFW turn with a trip to the sex toy shop. After perusing the merchandise, Ariana makes her decision — watch the rest of the video above to find out what that is!

This is a big year for Ariana. She just attended her last homecoming dance — or as the youth say, “hoco” — in Septmeber, and earned her acceptance letter from Arizona State University the next month! Meanwhile, this is a sad year for Kim (as it would be for any mother preparing to send their child off to college). “This year is not easy for me 😭,” the mother of six wrote under a post of her daughter’s “hoco” photo on Sept. 29. She explained, “this is Ariana’s last homecoming, she turns 18 next month, graduates in May, Head’s off to college in another state far away 😭 guess we are moving too then 😉 if you see me crying this is just a few of the reasons why .. . My dream 🙏🏼 we all live on the same street forever 😩😍.”