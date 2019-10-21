‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Reuniting With Joe For 2 Upcoming Bravo Specials

Teresa and her husband, Joe, will finally appear on the same TV screen again, following his release from ICE. First, for a joint interview with Andy Cohen, and later, for a family reunion in Italy.

For more than three years, Joe Giudice, 47, was forced to be away from his wife, Teresa Giudice, due to his recent prison sentence and added time in an ICE detention center, while he appealed his deportation to Italy — but even so, the married couple’s reunions, which are happening soon, won’t be romantic. After Joe was released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Oct. 11, he flew to Italy. Now, Teresa has revealed that they’ll appear on television together in a Bravo special with Andy Cohen, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, which will air on Oct. 27, but she’s not excited about it. Joe is expected to participate via video chat, while Teresa and Andy remain in the U.S. However, Joe and Teresa will reunite physically — their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Adriana, 10, included — in early November for another Bravo special that’ll be filmed in Italy, a source EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.

“Though Teresa and Joe won’t be filming their first sit-down in the same room, it’ll be as if Joe will be there in real time with her and Andy. The family is still going to be going [to Italy] together in early November,” our source further clarifies. These two reunions will be enough for Teresa, who views the trips as part of work.

“After Teresa films with Andy, as well as the family reuniting in Italy later this year, she’s planning on being done with filming for a while. She wants a break,” a second source, who’s close to the Giudice family, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Teresa honestly doesn’t care about seeing Joe. Everything that she’s doing, she’s doing for show and the kids. Filming the reunion and the sit-down is a job for her. She is the breadwinner right now and sole provider for the family, so she is of course going to take the opportunity to film and get paid to do this.”

Even though Teresa doesn’t miss Joe, both reunions will bring closure. “Teresa is ready to come face-to-face with Joe on both occasions and make sure he’s settled in for the kids’ sake and she’s ready to move forward with her life. Once Joe is settled, she can be in America and live her life,” our insider continues. Although Teresa and Joe are legally married and have not announced plans to divorce, “they don’t act like a couple — even though they’re married — when they speak,” our source adds. “Everything has changed. Teresa’s entire life has changed,” the source explains. “She has moved on. The two of them went through complete hell and at this point, life is not what it used to be.”

We learn even more details about what fans can expect of Teresa and Joe’s upcoming special with Andy! “Teresa and Joe are filming [their special] tomorrow [Tuesday, Oct. 22] with Andy. People will have a better perspective of where they are [as a couple] and will have a better perspective when they’re together [in person filming],” a third source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But their actual physical reunion, which is expected to happen in November, will be especially interesting.

“Just today Joe was laughing because American paparazzi are running around the area where [Joe] is living and looking where he is. [Joe and Teresa are] going to see each other and whatever happens happens. Whatever becomes of the trip becomes of the trip,” our third source adds. The family visit to Joe’s new home base will happen at an important time as well — Joe has appealed his deportation order yet again, and his case will be heard on Nov. 21. Joe just opted to wait out the remainder of his deportation case in Italy as a free man.