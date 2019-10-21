‘DWTS’ Recap: [Spoiler] Breaks Down In Tears After Devastating Elimination

After a fun Disney Night, the ‘DWTS’ pairs returned for the next round. After some incredible performances, one pair was sent home in the most shocking elimination yet.

The halfway point of Dancing With the Stars season 28 is here and that means the competition is getting even tougher. Ally Brooke is the first contestant up and performs a fun, ’80s-themed quickstep with Sasha Farber. Len Goodman says he liked the “nice mix of steps” in the routine but there were “just little foot faults going on.” However, he thought it was terrific. Carrie Ann Inaba admits they were a “little bit out of sync” but the “body contact was just gorgeous.” Ally and Sasha scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 9; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 25 out of 30.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashov’s Viennese waltz is incredible from start to finish. Bruno Tonioli gushes that the performance was “really, really good.” Carrie Ann admits she’s a bit speechless and loved the powerful performance. Len raves over the “fleckle” that Pasha included in the routine. “It was such a great Viennese waltz,” he says. Kate and Pasha scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson are up next with a quickstep. It’s their best performance yet. They’re so in sync and you can feel their chemistry. Carrie Ann brings up one small mistake but says the performance was “ridiculously amazing.” Len says the routine was “terrific” but there was one “major incident.” Witney chimes in and says she slipped on her dance. Bruno commends Kel on his “lightness and musicality.” Kel and Witney scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 26 out of 30.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson’s contemporary performance is absolutely beautiful. Karamo gives the performance everything he has and you can feel it. Len notes the routine had a “lovely flow” and it was a “really well-constructed dance.” Carrie Ann tells Karamo that all she can feel is love during his performances and that’s a powerful thing. Karamo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 25 out of 30. Karamo is over the moon by his first 9!

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten give their samba a country spin. Bruno tells Hannah that everyone knows she’s a great dancer but he says that she’s “not quite on the rhythm” because she dances too high. Carrie Ann adds that she’s “ahead of the beat” but she’s still a fantastic dancer. Hannah and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 24 out of 30.

Sailor Brinkley Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy hit the ballroom with a fun and fierce jive. Carrie Ann raves the performance was “amazing,” while Len gushes that it was “full of taste and flavor.” Sailor and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30. Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold are given a Viennese waltz. Len applauds Sean for always giving it his all. Carrie Ann tells Sean that the performance had a “nice tenderness” despite the mistakes. Sean and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 21 out of 30.

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater turn up the heat with their sexy samba. James sure can move those hips! Bruno can’t stop talking about James’s hips. Carrie Ann is stunned. “That was off the charts,” she says. Len tells James and Emma that their performance was a “really, really good samba.” James and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 27 out of 30. They’re officially at the top of the leaderboard after the last 2 weeks!

The final couple to perform is Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko. This performance means a lot to Lauren. She’s performing to her song, “The Other Side.” The performance falls on the 1-year anniversary of the death of her stepfather, Sam. All the judges applaud her for her honest and emotional performance. Lauren is in tears. Lauren and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; and Bruno = 9. Total score = 26 out of 30.

Ally and Sasha are in the bottom two, as well as Sailor and Val. Ally and Sailor are both so upset. Carrie chooses to save Ally and Sasha. Bruno chooses to save Ally and Sasha as well. This means that Sailor and Val are going home.