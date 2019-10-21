‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Shares Sweet New Pic Of Her ‘Angel On Earth’ Baby Pilar — See Photo

Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar continues to be one of the cutest celebrity babies on Instagram. The ‘RHOA’ star showed off her little girl in a new pic and said she’s an ‘Angel on Earth.’

There’s no doubt that Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams absolutely loves being a first time mom. The 38-year-old shared a new precious Instagram pic of her seven-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena on Oct. 21 and she is such a cutie. PJ is seen wearing a white long-sleeved sweater with a Peter Pan collar and a pink and white checkered pinafore dress. Porsha did her daughter’s hair up with two white bows as the little one has a pink keyboard toy across her lap.

Proud Porsha wrote, “Portrait of my angel on earth❤️ @pilarjhena” as the caption. While fans quickly filled up the comments by calling PJ a “cutie” and “beautiful,” others noticed that Pilar tends to not be the most overenthusiastic smiley baby and joked that it takes a lot to impress the little one enough to get a big grin out of her. Sure enough, in the pic Pilar is looking off camera, but is fairly expressionless except for her big brown eyes.

A fan named ginlu wrote, “Hey mama! Dont look so sad ☹️ such a cutie 😘😘😘❤️,” while another added, “She just be over it! So cute😍.” A user who goes by thepropertysolutionslady pointed out,”P be having a permanent attitude, chileeee. Cute girl usually have bad attitudes, though! 😜.” User kimmoy wrote, “She always look like she so over it 😂😂.”

Others noticed how much PJ continues to resemble her dad Dennis McKinley, 42, as she grows up. A dan named Dev wrote, “So cute😍😍 Lookin jus like Daddy Dennis🤣” while user a.bakerrr commented, “now that is DEFINITELY Dennis’ child! 😂♥️.” A woman who goes by _nsharise beamed, “Her daddy whole entire face 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” as a fan who goes by cuban beaute wrote, “She is her dads twin.”