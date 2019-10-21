Miley Cyrus Poses For Mirror Selfie In Her Underwear While Cody Simpson Is Away Traveling

Another day, another photo of near-naked Miley Cyrus on the internet! The ‘We Can’t Stop’ singer posted two separate underwear selfies on Instagram on Monday, October 21, while her beau Cody Simpson was away traveling.

Miley Cyrus, 26, showed off her midsection in a Public Enemy black and white t-shirt and a pair of Victoria’s Secret pink underwear while asking her followers, “Are these types of selfies still a thing?” as the caption. She rocked a regular pose in the first pic and flashed a peace sign in the second one. Her newest tattoo, a lyric from The Pixies song “The Thing,” which appeared to be about her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, 29 (“My head was feeling scared but my heart was feeling free”), was covered by the tee. She debuted her new ink at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

The former Hannah Montana star’s photos were tamer compared to one that her man Cody Simpson, 22, recently posted of them together. He shared a series of Instagram snaps on Wednesday, October 16, that included one where she put her hand down his pants! She posted a similar one the same day where her hand was on his shoulder, as opposed to his nether region.

Miley and Cody’s sexy social media behavior has been heating up the interwebs over the past month. He posted an Instagram video on Saturday, October 3, of them lounging in bed, where she sported a sultry Calvin Klein bra. They were seen trying out a Joker filter while cuddling, which eventually led to her sticking out her tongue that touched his. Naughty!

The past couple of days consisted of a lot more than just posing in a bathroom for Miley, though. She brought out her shady side on Sunday, October 20, during an Instagram Live that partially included her Australian beau, who joined in while traveling. The “Wrecking Ball” songstress took a massive dig at her ex Liam, saying that Cody is the only “good guy” she’s ever met.

Miley and Liam split in August 2019 after only eight months of marriage and a decade of being on and off with one another. She enjoyed a brief romance with The Hills: New Beginning star Kaitlynn Carter shortly after their breakup before moving on with Cody.