Miley Cyrus Responds To LGBTQ Backlash After Dissing Liam Hemsworth: ‘You Don’t Choose Your Sexuality’

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter on Oct. 21 to respond to the criticism she received after talking about good guys and claiming people ‘don’t have to be gay’ in an Instagram Live she did with boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is explaining herself after she received major backlash from the LGBTQ community due to some words she said on an Instagram Live she took part in on Oct. 20. The singer, who appeared on the live video with new love Cody Simpson, 22, was chatting about “good guys” in the stream when she told her viewers “you don’t have to be gay” because there are worthy men out there like Cody. It didn’t take long for many of her followers, including those who are part of the LGBTQ community or supporters of it, to take offense to her advice, especially since it seemed like she was saying being gay is a choice, but Miley insists she didn’t mean any harm by what was said.

“I was talking sh*t about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality,” she tweeted on Oct. 21. “You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!” She also included the rainbow emoji with her message.

In addition to getting backlash from the LGBTQ community for her “you don’t have to be gay” comment, Miley raised eyebrows when raving about Cody. After saying that Cody is the only “good guy” she’s ever met, many took it as a diss to all the other guys she dated, including her ex Liam Hemsworth, 29, who she married in Dec. and separated from in Aug. Although they seemed so in love when they were together, her latest comments definitely make it seem otherwise!

Miley’s not the only one moving on though. Liam has also been spotted looking happy with a new love. The Australian hunk has been seen on recent romantic outings with actress Maddison Brown, 22, and the two already seem smitten with each other.