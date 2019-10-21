Michelle Obama, 55, Shows Off Her Abs In Rare Personal Photo From The Gym

Michelle Obama got her workout on at the gym, and showed her followers on Instagram just what she does to practice self-care — and get that six pack.

Michelle Obama, break the internet! The former First Lady, 55, brought Instagram to a stand-still Jennifer Aniston-style when she posted a rare personal photo straight from the gym, showing off her impressive workout routine. Oh — and her six-pack. In the photo, Michelle shows her followers just how she sculpts her impressive abs and those famous arms. This particular workout consists of doing deep lunges in the gym while lifting a huge medicine ball over her head. The results are obvious, especially in her gym wear. Wearing just a sports bra and tight leggings, you can see how hard the exercise works out her core.

Her Instagram followers were obviously freaking out about the pic showing off her strength and beauty, which the former FLOTUS captioned, “It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? 💪🏾” As on fan put it, “If Michelle Obama has time for the f**king gym, so do you… literally goals.” Her photo inspired a lot of people to share their own workout routines with their idol, as well as praise her for preaching self-care. “I’m printing this for my inspo. What a babe! Xxx,” said one follower. Another chimed in with, “Yes mam 🙏 thanks for the motivation ❤”.

It’s no secret that Michelle loves exercise. Her whole Let’s Move! initiative as First Lady was getting Americans, especially children, to eat healthy and be healthy, and she practices what she preaches. She revealed in her smash-hit 2018 memoir Becoming that one of her go-tos is sculpting her famous arms at Solidcore, a fitness boutique chain in Washington, DC. According to Solidcore, the workout consists of “50 minutes of high-intensity, low-impact, slow & controlled movements,” and promises to be “unlike any workout you’ve experienced before.”

Michelle doesn’t share personal photos on Instagram very often, so it’s always a treat when we get insight into her personal life. In September, she posted an adorable grade school photo to promote her Girls Opportunity Alliance, which supports education for girls worldwide.