Lori Harvey Arrested For Hit & Run After Car Accident In Beverly Hills

Lori Harvey was arrested on October 20 after hitting a car in Beverly Hills and fleeing the scene of the accident, the Beverly Hills PD confirms.

Steve Harvey‘s stepdaughter, model Lori Harvey, was arrested on October 20 after being involved in a hit and run car accident. Beverly Hills police confirmed to E! News that they responded to call at 9:48pm ET that the 22-year-old model hit a parked vehicle, rolled her car, and walked away from the scene. She was arrested for misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation after cops caught up with her nearby. Lori was not taken into custody and booked, but rather issued a misdemeanor citation at the scene and released. “She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the Beverly Hills police department told OK! Magazine, while first reported the news. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lori’s rep and the Beverly Hills Police Department for comment on this case.

Hours before the accident, the model was spotted having dinner with a female friend at Nobu in Malibu. There is no indication that the friend was in Lori’s car during the crash. The incident comes days after Lori unfollowed her rumored boyfriend, Diddy, 49, on Instagram, after he was spotted hanging out with another woman. This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.