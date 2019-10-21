Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West’s Original Name & How Kylie Helped Change It At The Last Minute

Psalm wasn’t the name Kim Kardashian and Kanye West initially had in mind when he was born on May 9. Kim revealed the name she and Kanye chose that would honor the rapper, and how Kylie Jenner played a major role in their final name choice!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were initially going to name their fourth child after the rapper until Kylie Jenner made the last call. During the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child just ahead of their five-year anniversary, in which they renewed their vows. In one scene, Kim, 39, shows up to a Kardashian family dinner holding Psalm to introduce the newborn to the rest the family, and explains the name she and Kanye, 42, almost gave to him.

“His name was going to Ye, but Kanye didn’t like Ye because Ye doesn’t mean anything,” Kim said, explaining, “We looked up every name in the bible that had Ye in the beginning, and the only name was Yehezkel, and Kylie called at the last second and was like, ‘No!’ Psalm and Saint [West] sound good together.”

It’s quite interesting how much influence the young mom, 22, had in the decision making process of Kimye’s fourth baby! Then again, Kim has confided in Kylie on other occasions concerning her kids.

Before Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Kim previously spoke about how she chose Psalm’s name during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. She told the hosts that she had initially called Kendall Jenner to come over to her home to help her decide which name to pick.

“I called every sister and I was like, ‘What’re you all doing?’ Kendall was available and I was like, ‘You’re coming over and you’re not leaving until we get the name,'” Kim recalled, noting that there’s a 10-day grace period after a baby’s birth to choose a name and she was running out of time.

Kim went on to explain that she had called Kylie on FaceTime to join in on the decision making and admitted, “Kylie and I were vibing on the same name [Psalm].” And, the rest is history. Kim also joked that Kendall was mad that her name choice wasn’t Kim’s favorite. However, “Kendall loves the name [Psalm] though,” Kim told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Kim and Kanye, who are already parents to daughters North, 6, and Chicago, along with son Saint West, 3, welcomed Psalm via surrogate on May 9. He arrived into the world weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces, as seen on his official birth certificate.