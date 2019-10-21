Kourtney Kardashian Slays In Tight White Top With Nothing Underneath During Palm Springs Road Trip

Kourtney Kardashian left little to the imagination when she stopped by a convenient store during a road trip on October 20. She posed by the cash register with nothing underneath her thin white tank, and we’re here for her laid back look!

Kourtney Kardashian just gave a whole new meaning to snack runs. The Poosh founder, 40, went noticeably braless in a tiny white tank top when she hit up a convenient store, as seen in a photo [HERE] she shared on Instagram, October 20. Kourtney posed for the snap while she checked out at a gas station on her road trip home to LA from Palm Springs, where she celebrated sister, Kim Kardashian‘s 39th birthday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star bared her nipples through her semi-sheer top in the new photo. She paired the white top with cozy off-white shorts and sneakers. Kourtney’s dressed-down look was the perfect choice for a day of traveling.

As for her road trip snack order? — Kourtney’s treats included Pringles, Funyuns, Cheetos and coconut water. The mother of three simply captioned the photo with a “😈” emoji.

Many fans pointed out in the comments of Kourtney’s photo that her snacks were quite unhealthy, compared to what the usually organic eater takes in. “I didn’t know you ate unhealthy,” one person commented on the photo. And, Kourtney made sure to hit back with a sly reply. “Road trip sooooo,” she wrote back.

Kourtney, along with sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other close friends headed to Palm Springs for a girls weekend to celebrate Kim’s 39th birthday. The sisters shared videos from the lavish weekend, where mom Kris Jenner has a home there.

As a present to her family and friends for joining her birthday festivities, Kim gifted everyone in attendance with a large bag of goodies. She shared videos of the group opening their SKIMS bags, which included her SKIMs shape wear, her “SELFISH” selfie book, KKW Beauty perfume, and new Yeezy slides and socks. Also during Kim’s birthday weekend, the group of women went on a hike together and laid by the pool, as seen in other clips shared by Kim.

“All of my elementary school friends took time out of their busy schedules away from their kids to chill in Palm Springs and do absolutely nothing!!” Kim described the girls getaway on Twitter. “Best time!”