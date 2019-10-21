Kailyn Lowry Reveals When She Wants To Have Baby No. 4 After Splits With First 3 Baby Daddies

Jaws dropped when Kailyn Lowry revealed her plans for baby number four after the romance with her first three baby daddies fizzled.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, took to Twitter on Sunday, October 20, and responded to a fan who said that she had a dream about Kail being pregnant with another boy. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn is already a parent to three sons — Isaac, 9, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 28, Lincoln, 5, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 26, and Lux, 2, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, 2 — so the idea of having another one was funny to the reality TV star. “It’s a girl!” Kailyn jokingly wrote back to her follower before adding “Just kidding. No more babies until there’s a ring on this finger.”

Despite her reply, however, the mother-of-three has dropped hints about expanding her family in the past. Kailyn said that she wanted to have “one more baby” on her Coffee Convos podcast in May 2018. “I think we should make a pact that you and Cole [DeBoer] and I … will get pregnant together at the time same,” she told her TM2 costar Chelsea Houska. “That would be cute. You know how Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley did their little show on MTV? Ours could be about our pregnancy.”

Don’t expect Kailyn to have another baby with ex-hubby Javi, though. The Pothead CBD Haircare owner said that she would choose “never” being married over tying the knot again with her former beau (they were married from 2012-2016) on her Coffee Convos podcast on Wednesday, October 2. “I could never, I would never marry Javi ever again,” she told cohost Lindsie Christie, who wasn’t surprised by her words.

It’s a girl 💖🌸🎀 just kidding. No more babies until there’s a ring on my finger https://t.co/T9kXxYvefD — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 20, 2019

And no, she’s not having a baby with Teen Mom OG star Leah Messer. Kailyn spoke out about the state of their friendship in September 2019 after she teased about them being a couple earlier in the summer. “I would never (date Leah)!” she said on her Coffee Convos podcast. “She’s, like, one of my best friends. We’ve become so close, I would never want to ruin that.”

Kailyn talking about having a baby the next time she gets engaged will include some interesting steps down the aisle if she makes it there. “I’d given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks,” Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don’t know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony,” she revealed.