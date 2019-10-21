For Joe Giudice, it’s ‘better’ that he’s in Italy than ‘in there’ — AKA, sitting in custody of ICE. This is the first time Joe has issued a statement to the public since being released from prison on March 14.

It has been a long time since we’ve heard Joe Giudice’s voice, but the wait is over. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has finally broken his silence after flying to Italy on Oct. 11, following his release from custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — somewhere he had been sitting since March 14. “Life, it’s always better to look through the windshield and not through the rearview mirror, you know,” Joe, 47, began in his video message, which Bravo’s The Daily Dish obtained on Oct. 21. The family man continued his analogy of putting the past behind him, adding, “It’s a much bigger picture when you’re looking through the windshield.”

Joe even addressed the transgressions that landed him in this legal fiasco — in 2016, he began a 41-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to financial fraud. “But at the end of the day, people make mistakes. Nobody’s perfect,” the father of four continued. In regards to the present, Joe believed he made the right decision by waiting for the results of his deportation appeal in his native country. In exchange for freedom, Joe had to sacrifice being on the same New Jersey soil as his wife Teresa, 47, and their daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Adriana, 10.

“I learned a valuable lesson from this and I know my family’s the most important thing to me, but it’s better that I’m out here than in there,” Joe explained in the video. Addressing his wife and kids specifically, the Bravo star said, “I just want to let you know that I love you and I’m always here for you. You know that.”

Before Joe uploaded this video, it was his daughter Gia that updated fans on her father’s life post-ICE. Gia revealed her dad’s weight loss in a screenshot of their FaceTime call after his release from ICE, and even shared a video of Joe — with even larger biceps than before — practicing his MMA moves on his brother, Pete. But fans will be given the ultimate update when Andy Cohen will interview Joe and Teresa for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, which will air on Sunday, Oct. 27 — Teresa made the announcement via tweet on Oct. 21!