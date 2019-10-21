Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off Insane Abs After Intense Workout — See Sexy Mirror Selfie

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to showing off her unbelievable body. The ‘Play’ singer was at it again on Sunday, October 20, when she posted a fierce mirror selfie on Instagram, where her glistening abs were on display.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, was dripping in sweat in a yellow top and multi-colored sweatpants with her glittery cup chilling in the corner in a sexy new post on her Instagram page. “Sweaty SoLful Sunday’s” she captioned the sweaty snap. The ensemble she was rocking was from her collaboration with luxury lifestyle yoga brand Niyama Sol — and fans were loving it. “You are my motivation!” one follower wrote in the comments section about her impressive physique. “I need this waist and that cup!” another chimed in. She also posted an Instagram Story that same day, where her entire outfit was on display.

J. Lo’s toned midsection is often seen at personal and professional outings. She showed it off at the CFDA Awards in June 2019 while rocking an orange sparkly crop top and skirt from Ralph Lauren. The multi-talented entertainer was there to accept their Fashion Icon award that evening. Millions of fans also got to see her work the pole in a near-naked ensemble when she portrayed a stripper in the hit movie Hustlers.

The mother-of-two also gave the fashion world a ton of nostalgia when she stormed the runway in a much sexier version of her iconic 2000 Grammys green jungle print-Versace dress during Milan Fashion Week in September 2019.

It remains to be seen, however, as to what revealing look the pop icon will be wearing when she takes the stage at Super Bowl 2020 on Sunday, February 2, alongside legendary singer Shakira.

Aside from her trip to the gym, J.Lo seemed to enjoy lots of family time over the weekend. She posted an Instagram photo of herself lounging with a refreshing drink on Saturday, October 19, while showing off her massive engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The World of Dance star then spent her Sunday night chilling with daughter Emme, and she shared an Instagram Story of them looking at something off camera in bed. With her always busy schedule, it’s great to see that she had some down time this month!