How You Can Host An Epic Halloween Party Without Breaking The Bank: Celeb Event Planner Shares Tips

Halloween is right around the corner & if you’re thinking of hosting a party, celebrity event planner, Marcy Blum, shared her tips & tricks to ensure you have a spooktacular time!

Hosting a party can be stressful for many reasons and two of them are decorating and budget. Luckily, HomeGoods style expert and celebrity event planner, Marcy Blum, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, what her top tips and tricks are for hosting an epic Halloween party without spending too much money, that everyone will enjoy. From decor to making sure your guests are satisfied, Marcy had some seriously amazing ideas, which you can see below.

1. “Weave in glitz, not gore: Halloween isn’t just for kids. This year, become the ‘ghostest with the mostest’ and have your friends over for a haunted Hallows Eve dinner party. Deck out your space with lavish candelabras, glittery glass vases, and shimmery silver, black and purple pumpkins from HomeGoods to create a decadent dining room. For added fun, throw in a few skeletons to scare your guests!”

2. “Spice up your color scheme: While orange and black may be a Halloween staple, you don’t have to rely solely on these colors to make your party pop! This year, one of my favorite trends to incorporate is metallics and purple hues.”

3. “Let your dishware do the talking: Make your food festive with easy, yet affordable themed place settings. Stocked with spiderweb chargers, skull head napkin rings, and skeleton-based wine glasses, you can find everything you need to set your table from HomeGoods. Accompany the food with clever signage like ‘Silence of the Lamb (chops)’ or ‘Red Rum Risotto’ and it will be a sure-fire hit with your guests.”

4. “Invest in a ‘pumpkin patch’: Stock up on a variety of pumpkins, gourds, and garden gnomes to create a festive pumpkin patch inside or outside your home. You can find a variety of long-lasting pumpkins ranging from $5 – $30 at HomeGoods that are great for decorating during Halloween as well as for Thanksgiving and fall for years to come!”

5. “Create a showstopping entryway: Transform your front entrance into a haunted haven with light-up trees, mini cauldrons and galvanized candle stands. For an extra touch, stretch some cobwebs across the wall to accentuate your spooky walkway.”

6. “Opt for a candy wall instead of a candy bowl: Revamp a bookshelf into a wall of Halloween goodies that guests can ‘trick-or-treat’ from. Mixed among classic candies, throw in a few surprises like mini pumpkin spiced candles or eyeball salt & pepper shakers from HomeGoods for under $10, so friends and family can take home a little extra something for Halloween.”

7. “Lean into the untraditional: Who says fireplace décor is only meant for winter holidays? Spruce up your mantle for under $200 with unlikely finds from HomeGoods like haunted books, a yogi skeleton, and a headless horseman statuette to add a spooky touch to your living space.”

8. “Create a focal point: Choose one area of your party to stand out with décor, like this one-of-a-kind photo booth from HomeGoods personalized with a neon skull, whimsical witch props, and long-lasting tombstones. Guests won’t be able to resist snapping spooky Instagram pictures.”

9. “Conjure up a spooky atmosphere: Experiment with different lighting to set the tone of your space. Turn off the overhead light and combine a variety of light-up pumpkins, mini LED trees, and lavish candelabras to create a ‘haunted mansion’ glow.”