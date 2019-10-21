Gucci Mane Goes Off On ‘Breakfast Club’ Hosts Angela Yee & DJ Envy In Expletive-Filled Rant

Gucci Mane didn’t hold back when he returned to ‘The Breakfast Club’ and launched a tirade about hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy. This feud’s still hot!

Gucci Mane made his triumphant return to The Breakfast Club on October 17 for the first time since it was rumored that he was banned from the show. Not true, the “Met Gala” rapper, 39, told host Charlamagne tha God, taking shots at his co-hosts, Angela Yee and DJ Envy. “I meant no disrespect to [Angela]. I wasn’t trying to humiliate that girl or embarrass her no kind of way. I was just defending myself, showing, ‘Hey, if you’re going to tell somebody that I’m banned from the radio station or declining, this is gettin’ me to decline. [The rumor] came from that punk ass bitch,” he said. “And DJ Envy—he’s a p***y, too. Envy’s p***y, man. P***y. He was scared to even come. You know he scared. Where he at?… He wasn’t gon’ come because of the day that People Square thing and you wasn’t there, he was there and the girl or whatever.”

There’s a lot to unpack here, but we’ll start in 2016. During an appearance that year on The Breakfast Club, Gucci alleged that Angela tried to get with him. She denied it on-air, and speculation sparked that the rapper was now banned from appearing on the show. Fast forward to October 2019, when Angela and Envy reprised their “Club Court” segment to discuss that rumor. Angela confirmed that Gucci was always welcome on the show, but maintained that she never tried to have sex with him. “I got an issue with [Envy],” Gucci told Charlamagne. “I’mma step to him when I see him. Just like when I seen him stepped to the people talkin’ about his wife when they came up there and he confronted them. So I’mma confront him about what him and Angela did and if he come at me wrong, I’mma slap the shit out of him. It won’t be his first-time gettin’ slapped.

Envy responded to Gucci’s threats on Instagram after the interview went live on October 21. “Me and My Dog..🤣🤣🤣… Welllllll… @cthagod gave me a heads up when this interview was done and I told him play it.. This isn’t the 1st time I’ve been threatened by an artist and probably won’t be the last time… I never been slapped, or snuffed or jumped before so not sure where that came from… but funny by all means… @laflare1017 was never banned from the @breakfastclubam When asked, ‘Would I do an interview without Yee…’ My reply was, ‘I will not do anything unless you clear it with my co-worker..,” Envy wrote.

“We call that riding for your team where I’m from!!! And he’s upset because my coworker defended herself… Never in a million years will I tell my co-hosts what to say or what not to say.. We share that platform.. When Gucci did that post about Yee, she defended herself on the Breakfast Club and he’s mad because ‘I let her do it’…. I Have never ran from a Conversation in my life… My Kids are good, my wife is great and My Dog is excellent… Anyway, I heard some lies and wanted to address it… Back to enjoying Paris… 🇫🇷”.