Flight Attendant Hilariously Wakes Up Passengers With Kylie Jenner’s Viral ‘Rise & Shine’ Song

An American Airlines flight attendant greeted waking passengers by singing Kylie Jenner’s version of ‘Rise and Shine’ over the plane’s P.A. system on a red eye flight from Los Angeles, CA to Dallas, TX on Oct. 19.

Kylie Jenner‘s viral “rise and shine” line has even made its way onto a major airline! The 22-year-old reality star’s version of the popular morning song, which she sang to her one-year-old daughter Stormi in a recent video, inspired American Airlines flight attendant Cameron Blackmon so much that he decided to use it to wake up some very tired passengers on a red eye flight from Los Angeles, CA to Dallas, TX that he was working on. He took to Twitter to share a video of the moment and it proved to be something truly hilarious. “Rise and shine,” the cheeky young man sang, just like Kylie, into the plane’s PA system before someone nearby let out a laugh. “Good morning, ladies and gentleman and welcome to Dallas International Airport where the local time is 6:03 am,” he continued before the clip cut off.

The flight took place on Oct. 19 and Cameron was eager to share the headline-making moment. “Doing the lord’s work this morning on the red eye in from LAX. RuhISE & SHIyNE babes,” he captioned the tweet that showed the video. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for the tweet to go viral just like Kylie’s line did, proving the makeup mogul’s level of popularity.

When asked about the funny moment, Cameron told USA Today that the passengers seemed happy about the greeting. “Many were smiling, regardless of getting the joke or not,” he explained. “I had a lady that worked with an entertainment agency on the flight compliment the nod to mainstream media and Kylie.”

“I feel like many airline passengers have gotten so used to the basics of flying that when they hear something out of the ordinary such as me singing ‘rise and shine,’ it puts a smile on their face,” he continued. “I love what I do and enjoy when I am able to brighten the day of my passengers.”

Kylie’s “rise and shine” line started gaining traction after she posted the video it was featured in on Oct. 11. It was originally intended to be a video giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her impressive Kylie Cosmetics offices, but at one point, she went in Stormi’s room to wake up the tot with a soothing tune and well…the rest is history!